COMMENTARY: Donald Trump racking up the wins thanks to his ‘Trump spell’

Donald Trump promised we’d win and win and win so much, we’d get sick of winning. Well, no one is sick of winning, but Trump was right. We are winning everything.

Take the IRS. The IRS is the very personification of the D.C. swamp. Trump just beat the big, bad, powerful IRS. The Trump Department of Justice days ago settled lawsuits with tea party and other conservative groups, finally admitting that we were unfairly targeted and persecuted based solely on our political beliefs. They paid settlements, replaced the IRS commissioner and, get this … apologized. When Trump’s in charge, government apologizes! “The Trump spell” is that powerful.

Take Hollywood. No, it wasn’t Trump alone who finally took down the most powerful and arrogant group in America. But it was the “Trump spell.” Anyone who takes on Trump suddenly experiences a spell of terrible luck. Enter Harvey Weinstein (and every other big shot in Hollywood). Hollywood is reeling and turning on itself. Talk about “sweet revenge” — it turns out there is a war against women. It’s conducted by the 100 percent liberal Democrat men of Hollywood.

Take the NFL. If any organization is even more powerful than Hollywood, it’s the billionaire boys club of the NFL. They too picked a fight with Trump over players kneeling for the national anthem. “The Trump spell” has (ironically) brought the entire league to its knees. TV ratings have collapsed — 3.3 million fewer fans watch NFL games. Ticket sales are down dramatically. Stadiums are empty all over the league. The value of CBS and Fox has even been depressed (they televise the games). ESPN is reeling. Owners are panicking. “The Trump spell” strikes again.

Take the GOP establishment. Formerly popular U.S. Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker decided to retire rather than face certain defeat from Trump voters. Take my advice, Dean Heller: You’re next. Trust me, if unknown Kelli Ward was 15 to 20 points ahead of Jeff Flake, then Danny Tarkanian will defeat Heller, R-RINO. If I were Heller, I’d be phoning D.C. lobbying firms looking for jobs.

Take the Bush dynasty. Trump drives “anti-Trumpers” into fits of rage and idiocy. He forces them out of the swamp. He forces them to “out” themselves. Next thing you know, former GOP icons have ruined their brand names. See former President George W. Bush. He went from beloved to hated in a New York minute. Trust me, the Bush dynasty is kaput.

Take the Clinton Crime Machine. This is the biggest trophy of all. Trump has finally driven a stake through Hillary, Bill, the Clinton Foundation, the Democratic National Commitee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Podestas, Robert Mueller, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch, Rod Rosenstein — they’re all tied in recent days to massive, multiple Clinton scandals.

Refer back to my March 5 RJ column. Just as I predicted, the entire “Russian collusion scandal” is true — except it’s Hillary and her friends that did the dirty deeds. They sold a large portion of America’s uranium stock in return for massive bribes disguised as “donations” to the Clinton Foundation and Bill Clinton speaking fees. The FBI knew about it and covered it up. Then-FBI Director Robert Mueller raced around handing over uranium samples to the Russians.

Many people involved will wind up in prison.

But, wait, it gets better. Hillary’s campaign and the DNC paid (illegally) for a dossier about Trump’s “Russian collusion” crimes. They violated campaign finance laws by hiding the use of proceeds. The dossier was 100 percent fraud. They gave money to Russian officials for the fake news. Then James Comey and the FBI used the fake dossier as an excuse to get FISA warrants to listen in on the Trump campaign team. This makes Watergate look like kids play.

The Clintons are finished. Forever. So are their pals in the FBI who covered up the Uranium One deal. So are their pals in the FBI who used a fake dossier on Trump to gain warrants to listen in on Trump’s campaign.

“The Trump spell” takes down everyone and wins everything. I can’t wait for 2020.

