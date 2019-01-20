COMMENTARY: Donald Trump should deliver State of the Union at the border

President Donald Trump invited me to the White House for a meeting about wall funding. What an honor. Unfortunately, theinvitation came on 48 hours’ notice, and I could not make it happen.

This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico. The plan provides one of the most detailed blueprints of how the president hopes to carry out a signature campaign pledge. (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)

President Donald Trump invited me to the White House for a meeting about wall funding. What an honor. Unfortunately, the invitation came on 48 hours’ notice, and I could not make it happen. So I will give my counsel and advice right here and hope the president reads it loud and clear.

First things first. I’ve found the Achilles’ heel of Democrats. I’ve spoken many times about the greatest example of hypocrisy and arrogance ever: Harry Reid living as my neighbor, behind the walls, gates and armed security at Anthem Country Club, which also requires a photo ID for entry.

It has obviously struck a nerve. I get more hate mail from hysterical liberals on this topic than any other. I hear two themes from them.

First comes the argument, “Harry Reid lives in the same community as you. So how come he’s a hypocrite? You’re both guilty of living behind walls.” Liberals couldn’t really be this ignorant and delusional, right? I’m the biggest supporter of walls on planet Earth. I want every American to be safe and protected from bad people and foreign invaders. Of course, I choose to live behind walls. And if they’re good enough for me and Harry, they’re good enough for all Americans. We all deserve a wall on the southern border.

Liberals such as Reid think walls are good only for themselves, not for the rest of us. That makes them frauds and hypocrites. This is a powerful and winning argument. That’s precisely why liberals get so hysterical in response.

It’s the same as a conservative politician calling abortion “murder” while paying for his girlfriend to have an abortion. It makes you a fraud and hypocrite who thinks the rules that apply to the rest of us don’t apply to you.

Secondly, my liberal critics love to say, “Keep attacking Harry Reid and you’ll get more IRS audits.” A telling line of attack. Because they’re rooting for a massive and criminal abuse of government power. A crime you’d expect in a communist dictatorship or Nazi Germany. It showcases the vile need of liberals to silence, intimidate and destroy the lives of anyone who dares disagree with them.

Now I know where the ideas come from in communist countries for arrests, torture and re-education camps.

All of this leads to my advice for the president. Democrats are obsessed with stopping the wall precisely because they know walls work. They know a wall will greatly improve the lives of Americans. And you’ll get the credit. It’s your legacy in history. They’re obsessed with stopping that.

My advice? Turn the tables on Nancy Pelosi. Make Democrats rue the day they canceled your State of the Union invitation. Simply change the venue. Hold your State of the Union at the border.

Turn the State of the Union into a State of the Border speech. Build the entire speech around the wall, border security and our national security emergency. Give your speech with ICE agents, border agents and members of the military behind you. And make your entire audience “Angel moms and dads” — Americans who’ve had children murdered by illegal aliens.

And be sure to showcase aerial photos of the walled homes of Democrat politicians and donors. The crazed reaction of liberals tells me this is a winning argument. Liberals lose their minds at the mere mention of their own walls. They need a hug from mommy, a straitjacket and a rubber room. Build your entire State of the Union around the fraud and hypocrisy of Democrats. Rub their elite noses in it. This is the greatest winning argument ever.

Mr. President, hold your State of the Union at the border. Make Democrats cry.

