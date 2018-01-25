COMMENTARY: Donald Trump’s anti-corruption order could ensnare the Clintons, Obama

Break out the popcorn. This is going to be fun!

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The great conservative talk host Michael Savage was the first to define liberalism as a mental illness. But it turns out liberals back then were relatively sane compared with today. Today’s liberals are frothing at the mouth, spitting, howling at the moon and threatening publicly to assassinate President Donald Trump.

One protester at the Los Angeles women’s march this past weekend carried a sign that said, “Kill Donald Trump, Kill Mike Pence. It’s guillotine time, bitches.” When asked by a reporter what she wanted in their place, she replied a “communist utopia.”

Isn’t liberalism sweet?

The timing for this liberal meltdown is perfect. Because liberals are so busy frothing at the mouth, they don’t even notice President Trump is:

A) Erasing Barack Obama like he never existed. Hour by hour, day by day, Trump is erasing everything Obama ever did. The Trans-Pacific Partnership. The Paris Climate Accord. Dozens of massive EPA dictates. Coal mining bans. DACA. Obama’s taxes. The Obamacare mandate. More regulations killed in one year than by any president in history. Refugee admissions down 70 percent. And just announced days ago, the United States will not recertify the Iran deal. All gone. In one year.

It’s as if Obama never existed.

B) But that is only Part I of Trump’s greatest hits. Part II is the humdinger. Trump promised to “drain the swamp.” He signed a new executive order on Dec. 21 that got zero publicity. It happens to be the most important executive order in the history of America.

You didn’t notice that one, huh? But why didn’t the mainstream media report it? Because the whole liberal universe was so thrown out-of-wack by Trump’s tweets and strategic use of the word “shithole” that they didn’t even notice that many of their liberal and big government heroes are about to be sent to prison.

Remember the date: Dec. 21. That’s the day President Trump quietly signed a new executive order targeting anyone involved in human rights abuses or government corruption.

Anyone in the United States who aids or participates in said corruption or human rights abuses by foreign parties — along with any U.S. corporation that employs foreigners deemed to have engaged in corruption on behalf of the company — is subject to frozen assets.

Trump’s order calls these individuals “an extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States.”

Trump’s order targets pretty much everyone, anywhere in the world. If you participated in any form of corruption or human rights abuses, we’re coming after you and seizing all your assets.

Who should be sick to their stomachs right now?

A) The entire D.C. swamp.

B) Every lobbyist in D.C. who has ever aided a foreign entity in doing any business that hurt American taxpayers.

C) Hillary Clinton and anyone ever involved with the Clinton Foundation.

D) Any and all donors to the Clinton Foundation — including foreign donors — who got any favor in return.

E) Specifically, anyone involved in the Uranium One deal — and anyone in the FBI and Department of Justice leadership who aided in the coverup of this massive theft of U.S. resources.

F) Obama, who protected Hezbollah terrorists and drug and human slavery traffickers in order to protect the Iran treaty. Could this be why “human rights abuses” was added to this order?

Liberals got played. Trump is the master of WMD — weapons of mass distraction. While liberals were busy mocking Trump and responding to his tweets with insanity and hysteria, Trump outmaneuvered all of them.

Trump is about to go “scorched Earth” on Hillary, the Clinton crime family, Obama, the FBI and DOJ leadership and the entire D.C. swamp. Mass arrests are coming. Famous and powerful people are going to finally pay for their crimes against the American people.

Break out the popcorn. This is going to be fun!

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.