COMMENTARY: Hurricane Donald is blowing

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Everyone knows midterms historically belong to the party that is out of power. Not this year. Anyone who has read my columns for the past few months knows I believe there is no blue wave or blue trickle or even a blue puddle. There is, however, a Red Storm approaching.

I call it Hurricane Donald.

The GOP is about to turn history on its head. Why? Thanks to my Newsmax TV show, I’m getting as many as 1,000 emails per week from viewers — many of them have stumbled upon the show for the first time. Those emails are a great barometer of the brewing Red Storm.

First, what I can see, hear and feel is an amazing intensity and enthusiasm level among conservatives. It stems from Brett Kavanaugh and the unimaginable, vicious, malicious, slanderous way Democrats tried to destroy the life of a great gentleman.

But there is a bigger trend at play than simply conservative enthusiasm. A large portion of the letters I’m receiving are from married, suburban mothers. This is proof positive the Kavanaugh hearings backfired in a big way on Democrats. I’m getting 20 emails a day from mothers saying, “I’m a lifelong Catholic Democrat mother of two sons. After what Democrats did to Brett Kavanaugh, I’m never voting Democrat again.” If I’m getting 20 of these a day, this represents a sea change in U.S. politics.

Two bits of news in recent days back up what I’m seeing and hearing. This news is much more accurate than polling. Turnout for midterm elections is usually down dramatically from presidential election years. As expected, early voting Democrat turnout is lower than in 2016. But in four states where early voting information is available — Arizona, Florida, Ohio and Iowa — Republican turnout exceeds the numbers from the 2016 presidential election.

Because of this, the GOP is ahead by a large margin in the early voting in those states — the exact opposite of what traditionally happens.

Then, there’s “the economy, stupid.“ Common sense tells us Americans often vote based on jobs and food on their table.

In just the past few days, we found out the following:

■ The United States is again — for the first time in a decade — the world’s most competitive economy, according to the World Economic Forum.

■ CNBC’s All-American survey shows soaring economic optimism — the highest in history.

■ The University of Michigan consumer survey shows confidence in the government’s economic policies is the highest in 15 years.

■ U.S. job openings are now the highest in history with 7.136 million jobs available. More importantly, August was the fifth consecutive month with more job vacancies than unemployed workers.

■ Manufacturing continues to boom with 488,000 job openings in August, dramatically up from the Obama years.

What we’re seeing at Trump rallies is no fluke or coincidence. In little Missoula, Montana, thousands lined up on Thursday for an entire day, in freezing temperatures, to see President Donald Trump. A veteran journalist called it “jaw-dropping.”

This is called a phenomenon. The last person to draw crowds such as this in small, rural towns was Billy Graham, with a Christian revival a half century ago.

Throw in one more key achievement liberals never noticed. Trump got Christian pastor Andrew Brunson released from a Turkish prison — without paying a cent in ransom. The mainstream media barely mentioned it. But millions of evangelical Christians noticed. Trump has become a hero to these forgotten, salt-of-the-Earth Americans. I predict you’ll hear from them on Nov. 6.

A Red Storm is coming. Call it Hurricane Donald. With an assist to Brett Kavanaugh.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.