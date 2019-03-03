COMMENTARY: It’s all about the Benjamins

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

What a disconnect. It’s like “The Twilight Zone” here in my home state of Nevada. Can Democrats be this ignorant, self-destructive and suicidal?

Liberal Democrats control virtually every major office and both legislative chambers in Nevada, yet their ideas and policies are out of favor. Our political leaders are dinosaurs. Everything they believe has already been disproved, discredited and discarded by the American people.

In the past month, I’ve met 26 people who recently moved to Las Vegas. I spoke to all of them in-depth. I wanted to know exactly why they moved here. I took notes. All 26 moved here for one reason: zero state income tax and low property taxes.

The signs are everywhere. See the article in the Review-Journal sports section on Friday about our Las Vegas Raiders. The coaches recently signed contracts based on relocating to our zero income-tax state. They want money deferred to save on taxes. The same article reports that tax rates are a factor for free-agent NFL players pondering whether to move to our zero income-tax state.

It’s also well known that head coach Jon Gruden back-loaded his $100 million contract so that most of his salary is paid only after he relocates to Vegas.

Does our liberal governor know that? Do our two socialist, open-borders U.S. senators know this? Does our Democrat-dominated Legislature understand any of this?

No one is moving here for the sunshine … or desert landscape … or “diversity.” People move to Nevada for one major reason above all else: zero state income tax and low property taxes.

That’s precisely the Green New Deal everyone actually wants. Very few taxpayers make “climate change” a priority, but taxpayers want to keep more green in their paycheck. Americans have made their choice. They’re going green, all right. It’s all about the Benjamins, baby.

The question is …

Are the delusional Democrat politicians of Nevada going to kill the goose that laid the golden egg? No one can be this stupid, right?

If I’m wrong, why are so many millions of Americans moving from high-tax states to low-tax states? Why are states with no income tax growing the fastest of all?

The new numbers are out. Of the 26 states with the highest taxes, 25 of them lead the nation in outmigration (meaning more people are moving out than in). At the top of the list of “dead-man-walking” states are New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts and California. Everyone wants out. Take note: All of them have high income taxes and most have usurous property taxes.

The more significant finding about these millions of Americans moving is called “income ratio.” This is the measurement of the income being gained and lost by each state because of migration. Guess who is gaining all the best taxpayers (the ones with lots of disposable income)? States with no income tax dominate the list with Florida, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee and Washington all near the top. Throw in Utah, Arizona, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The facts are in. It’s all about the taxes. This, while Nevada’s ignorant Democrats plot dramatic increases in property taxes.

One more warning. All of these stats are from 2016, the latest year data is available. All of this moving took place before President Donald Trump reformed the tax code to limit state tax deductions. Can you imagine what the numbers look like now? It’s turning into a tsunami.

The question is: Will Nevada benefit, or will our ignorant liberal politicians ruin it all and turn us into a “No Go” state?

Democrats are dumb. But can they really be this dumb?

