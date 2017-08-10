COMMENTARY: It’s time for the Donald Trump loyalty test

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Nothing in life is more important than loyalty. That’s why it’s time to establish The Trump Loyalty Test.

I’m asking President Donald Trump to do two things to show the world how important loyalty is.

First, pardon Arizona’s Sheriff Joe Arpaio. This 85-year old patriot endorsed you, fought for you, campaigned for you, stuck his neck out for you and — most importantly — fought for the rule of law in America. He enforced the same immigration laws that you talked about enforcing day and night in your successful campaign for president. Then a great injustice happened.

One radical, liberal, biased, out-of-control judge found Sheriff Joe guilty of a crime that never happened. The real criminals are illegal aliens breaking our laws, illegally collecting government welfare checks, illegally using stolen ID, illegally voting and illegally cheating on their taxes. Yet a patriot sheriff was convicted by a lone liberal judge of enforcing our laws. This is insanity.

This is precisely why Americans elected Donald Trump as president. To end the madness. To enforce the rule of law. To secure the border. To build the wall. To support law enforcement. To have the backs of Sheriff Joe, ICE and border patrol agents.

President Trump can make it all right with the stroke of a pen. He must save Sheriff Joe. He must reward Sheriff Joe’s loyalty. He must reverse this injustice. He must restore the rule of law. We don’t put patriots and police officers in jail, we put the lawbreakers in jail.

President Trump must pardon Sheriff Joe.

Here’s Part II of the loyalty test for President Trump: Endorse Danny Tarkanian for U.S. Senate. It’s time for the president to break with GOP protocol.

A traditional GOP president would never openly campaign for a challenger to an incumbent GOP senator in a GOP primary. But we didn’t elect Donald Trump to be a “traditional president.” We elected Trump to drain the swamp. Dean Heller is Exhibit A.

Heller is the polar opposite of Sheriff Joe. He never endorsed Trump for president. He sat on his hands. He was clearly rooting for Hillary Clinton to win. He stabbed you in the back, Mr. President. Just like RINO Mitt Romney did.

Then Heller became your worst enemy in the Senate. He was the man standing in the way of the Obamacare repeal. He ruined the Senate bill. Heller single-handedly turned it into a shell of the bill the House passed. He held out for most of the massive Obamacare tax increases and spending to remain and to protect Medicaid expansion. He lied to all of us. He did the bidding of Democrats. He stabbed 63 million Trump voters in the back.

Then he became one of seven GOP turncoats to vote against the new repeal that was no longer a repeal. It wasn’t even “Obamacare Lite.” Thanks to Dean Heller, it was “Anorexic Obamacare.” And he still voted against that.

Heller screwed over the middle class. He screwed over small business. He screwed over the national debt. He screwed over middle-class jobs. He screwed over the chances of a full economic recovery. And he betrayed every Republican voter. We’re the taxpayers. We’re the ones paying for all that spending — all that Medicaid expansion and all those taxes Heller desperately fought to keep in the bill.

Dean Heller betrayed you, Mr. President. He ruined the signature issue in your victorious, against-all-odds, presidential campaign. Heller committed fraud, misrepresentation and false advertising to get elected. He stabbed us all in the back.

He is “One and Done Dean.”

Danny Tarkanian stuck with you. When that “locker-room conversation” of yours was released, Heller, Joe Heck and many other RINOS abandoned you. Danny stuck with you.

It’s time for The Trump Loyalty Test. It’s time to reward the patriots, heroes and men of their word. It’s time to reward Sheriff Joe and Danny Tarkanian. It’s time to end Dean Heller’s short and unimpressive Senate career. An eye for an eye.

