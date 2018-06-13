COMMENTARY: Liberals continue to lose their minds over Donald Trump

Bill Maher (photo: Janet Van Ham/HBO)

Liberals hate torture. They claim it doesn’t work.

Sorry, but President Donald Trump has just proved torture works. No, I’m not talking about beatings, stabbings, electric prods or even waterboarding. I’m talking about the slow, relentless monotony of something akin to Chinese Water Torture. Drip, drip, drip. Eventually that kind of relentless, subtle torture drives people crazy.

Trump concluded his torture experiment in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. That’s when he walked away from a meeting with dictator Kim Jung Un of North Korea with the most astounding victory of all time. Kim apparently agreed to immediate and complete de-nuclearization.

Trump accomplished something no liberal critic or “Never Trumper” ever thought possible. Trump has tamed Kim and his nuclear ambitions. Trump has neutralized one of worst threats hanging over the world.

And, as I predicted a month ago, Trump just earned the Nobel Peace Prize.

To liberals, this must feel like torture. Trump keeps attacking and conquering in waves. And each time he makes liberals look sillier, stupider and crazier than the last.

Take Robert DeNiro, the famed actor who plays tough guys in the movies. Trump has clearly driven him insane. DeNiro now suffers from delusion. He can no longer tell fiction from reality. On Sunday, he stepped onto the stage at the Tony Awards and did his best mafia thug impression in an expletive-filled tirade against the president. Classy.

Tony Soprano could not have said it better while wearing brass knuckles.

On the same weekend, Bill Maher admitted on his HBO show “Real Time” that the economy is booming. Then he reported his dream: Maher is rooting for an economic crash. “I’m hoping for it,” he said, “I think one way you get rid of Trump is by crashing the economy. So, please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or lose your democracy.”

Liberals such as Maher couldn’t care less how many Americans lose their jobs and wind up on welfare or homeless. Maher is worth upward of $100 million. He doesn’t care if your life is ruined, if your kids starve. As long as Trump is defeated. That’s today’s Democrat Party.

This is what the Democrat Party has been reduced to by Trump’s relentless torture. Democrats support MS-13. They don’t think jobs matter to middle-class Americans. Bonuses of $1,000 are insignificant “crumbs.” The lowest unemployment ever for blacks and Hispanics is meaningless. Skyrocketing GDP is unimportant. Open borders are good. Defeating ISIS is bad. Peace with North Korea is unacceptable.

Now for some deep-down truth from a longtime dear friend of mine. He’s a 71-year-old, liberal, Jewish New Yorker who hated George W. Bush but hated Trump more. For three years now, he’s called Trump every foul name in the book. But Trump’s North Korea breakthrough was the last straw. He’s capitulated. He’s crying “uncle.” Trump has conquered him. Here are his words in an email to me on Tuesday morning:

“Hat’s off to the president. You were right. This is the new America and it’s going to be around for a while.

“Forget about the mid-terms that are now over. No way Dems get House, much less Senate. And who’s going to run against Trump in ‘20? They don’t even need to bother holding the election.

“While I can’t stand ignorant hypocrites like evangelicals and Tea Party flip-floppers who gave “the 1 percent” a trillion-dollar gift and called it a tax cut — you can’t argue with success and Trump’s getting it done.”

That’s called raw truth. They won’t admit it publicly, but this is what liberals such as Maher and DeNiro are really thinking, deep-down. Turn off the lights. The party is over for the Democrat Party.

Relentless Trump has broken them. Relentless Trump has eviscerated them. Relentless Trump has pounded them into submission.

Trump proves, once and for all, that torture works.

