COMMENTARY: Look for Nov. 7 to be National Shrink Emergency Day

Liberals prepared to go over the edge following the upcoming election

It’s coming. Get ready. A huge GOP victory on Nov. 6 is on the way. For more than a decade, I’ve been one of the most accurate media prognosticators at reading the tea leaves. The signs of this impending Red Storm are everywhere.

Except for on CNN and MSNBC. Or in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post and pretty much every other liberal media source.

That’s why Nov. 7 will be such a wild day of mourning, wailing, clawing and head banging. Liberals won’t have seen it coming. Just like they never saw President Donald Trump’s victory coming. This one will send them over the edge.

I predict Nov. 7 will forever more be known as National Shrink Emergency Day. It will be a day that lives in infamy … at least for psychiatrists and psychologists.

Because on the morning of Nov. 7, liberals will wake up to the realization they are living in Trumpland. GOP control and power will have been affirmed and confirmed in yet another election. And they will finally understand that Trump will be president for six more long years.

Liberals are so delusional, in such a dream state, blinded by such rage, that they can’t see what’s coming. Nor can they see they created the situation they’re in.

America was sickened, disgusted and dismayed by how Democrats tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh. Democrats overreached like never before. And after failing, Democrats have doubled down. They are practically begging for violence.

Hillary said just days ago that “if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, referring to Michelle Obama’s comment, “When they go low, we go high,” said: “When they go low, we kick ’em.”

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, when asked about violence and threats coming from the left, said, “This is what happens … when you look at white supremacists.”

Democrat congressional staffer and activist Jackson Cosko was arrested and accused of posting the addresses of GOP senators and their families. He also threatened to leak private health information.

Georgetown professor Christine Fair said in a tweet this week about GOP senators, “All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: We castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

America is watching and listening. The response is deafening — although liberals haven’t noticed.

Trump was right at 50 percent approval at Rasmussen last week. The latest congressional generic ballot at Rasmussen shows Democrats tied with Republicans — a gigantic lead erased. In another national poll, middle-class voters favor the GOP by 5 points. One year ago, Democrats led by double digits.

In North Dakota, incumbent Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is down by double digits. She’s faltered since Kavanaugh. In Missouri, Republican Josh Hawley leads incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill after trailing before Kavanaugh. In Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn is up 8 points in her Senate race after singer Taylor Swift bashed her and begged Tennessee citizens to vote for her Democratic opponent. In Texas, Beto O’Rourke is the great Democrat hope. He just raised $38 million in one quarter. Yet he’s losing by 9 points to Ted Cruz.

But here’s the bellwether election that no one in the liberal media has noticed. In a special election for the District 19 seat in the Texas Senate, a Republican just won for the first time in 139 years.

Trust me, a Red Storm is coming Nov. 6. And on Nov. 7, Democrats will be in mourning, shock and in dire need of National Shrink Emergency Day.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.