COMMENTARY: Mainstream media presenting a distorted view of reality

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

America has become a Banana Republic. You know, the kind of place where the media doesn’t report the news, they instead decide what news you should be allowed to hear.

The mainstream media determine the headlines. And because 99.9 percent of the people who run the media are either liberal Democrats or crony capitalists mired in the D.C. swamp, they purposely choose headlines to confuse you, distract you or — sadly — outright mislead you.

That’s called fraud.

Case in point. What have you heard about for a solid week? A small KKK protest in Charlottesville. With a quick interruption for Steve Bannon’s firing. But isn’t news about the economy exploding upward under President Donald Trump much more important to the average American?

Under President Barack Obama, we had some of the worst GDP years in the history of America. Our gross domestic product was under 3 percent for all eight years of Obama. That had never happened before.

Barack Obama destroyed the U.S. economy and killed the American middle class with his obsession with social justice, green energy, open borders, big taxes, big regulations, Obamacare and big government.

Yet the media said nothing. They never reported all this. This was a massive coverup of the failure of Obama’s policies.

But last week, the Atlanta Fed reported something remarkable. It predicts the third quarter GDP will be 3.7 percent. That’s explosive growth. That’s like the Reagan years.

President Trump has changed everything in only seven months. Just by cutting regulations and giving entrepreneurs, risk-takers, CEOs and small-business owners “hope,” President Trump has brought us back from the dead. He proved that with the right attitude toward business, you can erase eight years of disaster, failure and misery in record time.

But has this been a headline in the news? No. It’s nowhere to be found.

But it’s not just GDP. Corporate earnings are setting records, job growth is phenomenal, there are more manufacturing jobs than at any time since Obama took office, border crossings are dramatically down and food stamp use is down by 1.3 million. Trump accomplished all of this in only seven months.

Has any of this been in the headlines? No. It’s nowhere to be found.

Instead we are fed a steady diet of one protest-gone-bad in Charlottesville. And Donald Trump’s views on white extremism, the KKK and neo-Nazis. Are you starting to get the picture?

On the same weekend as the one heinous protest and tragic murder in Charlottesville, we had nine murders and 33 people shot on the streets of Chicago. This happens every weekend in Chicago — a city run 100 percent by Democrats for the past half century.

Did you see that in the headlines? No.

At the same time, Debbie Wasserman Shultz is involved in what looks to be a major political scandal involving bank fraud, extortion vs. 30 Democrat congressmen, possible funding of terrorism with taxpayer money, espionage, a gigantic breach of national security and the sale of state secrets to foreign enemies.

Not in the headlines.

At the same time, the FBI has re-opened the investigation into the meeting on the airport tarmac between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton.

Not in the headlines.

It kind of makes you wonder. Why is the mainstream media committing fraud?

