COMMENTARY: Many signs abound that the apocalypse looms

Baltimore is so broke, the city can’t afford to heat the schools in the dead of winter. But the city paid $100,000 to bus kids to the Washington, D.C., gun control rally. Apocalypse.

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

I am, of course, thrilled that Donald J. Trump is president of the United States. I am certain America (as we know and love it) could not have survived Hillary Clinton’s election.

But Trump’s election doesn’t necessarily guarantee America will survive. Not by a long shot. Will Trump be re-elected in 2020? Will he be allowed to fully erase Obama’s damage? Will he be able to neutralize liberal policies that are leading to the future destruction of America and American exceptionalism?

Sports Illustrated has a feature each issue called “Sign of the Apocalypse.” Here are my top signs that liberals are trying their best to destroy the greatest country in world history, blessed by God.

■ The California Senate appointed the first-ever illegal alien to an official statewide post. Lizbeth Mateo, a 33-year-old illegal alien turned attorney, will serve on the state committee that doles out money to illegals attending college. In California, illegal aliens can serve in official government positions, thereby representing the citizens? Illegal aliens can now decide how taxpayer money is spent? By law, shouldn’t she have to register as a foreign lobbyist? Isn’t this the very definition of “foreign interference” in government, elections and taxation? Apocalypse.

■ Democrat U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said days ago that climate change is “creating more terrorism.” So according to Democrats, bad weather causes Islamic terrorism. Apocalypse.

■ A Democrat city councilman in Washington, D.C., just said … out loud (I’m not kidding) … that a bad winter storm was caused by Jewish bankers who control the climate. Apocalypse.

■ Former and future Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders attended an anti-gun march in Washington, D.C., escorted by armed guards. New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo attended an anti-gun “die-in” surrounded by armed guards. Apocalypse.

■ Three Muslim women arrested in New York City for allegedly committing crimes were forced to take off their hijabs for mug shots. That hurt their feelings. They sued. New York City recently settled for $180,000. Apocalypse.

■ A transgender boy named Mack Beggs won the Texas girls’ wrestling title for the second year in a row. Beggs was born a girl. But he is “transitioning” from female to male by taking male steroids. For all intents and purposes, he is a boy now, with the strength of a man. But he gets to wrestle as a girl and win the state championship. Apocalypse.

■ A landlord/developer in New York City has been ordered by a Brooklyn jury to pay a $6.7 million judgment to 21 graffiti “artists” for painting over the graffiti on his own buildings. The jury ruled the landlord destroyed “public art of recognized stature.” Think what this ruling means to every private property owner in America? The mob now rules. Apocalypse.

■ Finally, we come to the grand finale. CNN host Erin Burnett’s show “OutFront” ran a segment about a Jewish woman hiding illegal aliens (i.e., criminals) in her home because she compares ICE deporting illegal aliens to the Holocaust.

As a Jewish-American, this last item makes me sick to my stomach. My ancestors were enslaved, tortured and murdered in Germany. They were born there. It was their homeland. They committed no crimes. They were law-abiding, educated, productive, taxpaying citizens. Hitler and the Nazis murdered 6 million of them.

Comparing those circumstances to deporting illegal alien criminals — some of whom have raped, robbed and murdered Americans; many of whom strain budgets by collecting many forms of welfare; and all of whom broke the law by coming here illegally — is the biggest insult I’ve ever heard in my life.

All of these stories are definite signs that we must choose carefully in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Because the apocalypse is close by.

