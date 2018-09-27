COMMENTARY: Midterm election a chance for GOP to lock out Democrats

We must lock big government, Nanny State liberal Democrats out of Washington, D.C. and out of power for good.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump and I have a lot in common. Ask liberal publications across America that tried to slander me last week. They called us both all kinds of vile names.

The Daily Beast said it best, “And in many ways, Root is the Las Vegas version of Trump …” Thank you, Daily Beast, for that wonderful compliment. I resemble that remark!

But what Trump and I share the most is a talent for branding. I love short, simple, memorable brands. I was one of the first speakers at Trump rallies to coin the phrase, “Lock her up.”

At President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rally last week, I came up with a new saying and led the massive audience with a chant of “Lock them out.”

This new brand refers to this golden opportunity for Republicans: We must lock big government, Nanny State liberal Democrats out of Washington, D.C., and out of power for good. We have two elections to do it and to protect our children’s future, our borders, our sovereignty and all the things we hold dear as patriots — American exceptionalism, the American Dream, capitalism, Judeo-Christian values, our Constitution, small business (the economic engine of America) and the great American middle class.

Despite the plethora of fraudulent, “fake news” polls that oversample Democrats and “registered voters” instead of “likely voters” (there is a huge difference), I believe conservatives are on the verge of a Red Storm in 2018 and 2020.

I stuck my neck out in the 2010 midterms and predicted a massive landslide for the GOP and Tea Party. I was right.

I stuck my neck out in the 2014 midterms and predicted an even bigger landslide. I was right.

I stuck my neck out throughout the 2016 campaign to say that the polls were false and Trump would win. I was right again.

I’m reading the tea leaves. I like what I see again. Democrats are delusional about what’s coming. Conservatives are mad as a hornet’s nest, enthusiastic and motivated. This public lynching of a fine gentleman, Brett Kavanaugh, has backfired spectacularly. It has galvanized and motivated conservatives like never before.

The next two elections will determine the future of America — from taxes, regulations and energy policy … to the makeup of the Supreme Court … to how we protect our borders and who we let in our country … to how we treat Israel. As I told the massive crowd at last week’s Trump rally in Las Vegas, I am convinced we now have the advantage.

As if on cue, the latest polling shows sentiment among Republicans has reached an all-time high in the latest Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index.

At the same time, Gallup polling shows 45 percent of Americans now have a favorable view of the GOP. That’s the highest rating since 2011, after the GOP won Congress in a landslide. The voters now favor the GOP 45-44. That’s highly unusual.

Maybe slandering Kavanaugh wasn’t such a good idea. Maybe chasing Ted Cruz and his wife out of a restaurant wasn’t such a good idea. Maybe calling President Trump “insane” and “Hitler” wasn’t such a good idea. The chickens are coming home to roost.

And my prediction is coming true. We’re going to “lock them out.”

