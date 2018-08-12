COMMENTARY: More liberal failures are all around us

Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

Liberals are so obsessed with Donald Trump. But maybe they should start looking in the mirror. The problem is they won’t like what they see.

Donald Trump isn’t hurting you. You’re hurting and killing yourselves. You are your own worst enemies. You can never admit that, so you focus all your anger, bitterness, frustration and humiliation on Trump.

Take the economy. Liberals refuse to admit the economy was horrible under Barack Obama. They refuse to face facts. Obama spent the most taxpayer money in U.S. history. He created the most debt in U.S. history. He presided over the most people on welfare, food stamps and disability in U.S. history. And he produced pathetic growth. Obama is the only president to never produce a single year of 3 percent economic growth.

Obama’s economy was like Jimmy Carter’s. You can’t get more proof positive than those 12 combined years of misery and malaise.

Not only have we proved liberal ideas don’t work, but now we have proof positive that conservative ideas do. Trump combined with Reagan is proof positive that conservative ideas work like a charm. Both Republican-conservative presidents took miserable Carter and Obama economies and almost instantly turned them into booming, thriving, supercharged economies.

Trump has just produced economic growth of 4.1 percent. And the Fed is predicting in the neighborhood of 5 percent growth in the next quarter. Amazing. But that’s just the start. Days ago, we found out inflation is low and jobless claims are the lowest in 48 years.

Keep in mind, all of these remarkable economic and job growth figures have happened while the Fed is raising interest rates and Trump conducts a trade war. Nothing slows down the Trump economic miracle.

Yet liberals still can’t admit they’re wrong and their policies are a total unmitigated disaster.

Then there’s life and death. Seventy-two people were shot in Chicago last weekend, 13 killed. This is a black-on-black genocide on the streets of a 100 percent Democrat-controlled city. A city with the strictest gun control laws in the country. This is what happens with liberals in control of inner cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Baltimore. Things are so bad in Democrat-controlled Chicago that black leaders are begging the United Nations to send a foreign peacekeeping force to police the streets.

Yet liberals still can’t admit they’re wrong and their policies are a total unmitigated disaster.

Take the fires in California. Liberals blame “climate change” for massive fires. That’s because they can’t take the truth — they’ve caused this disaster with insane, extreme, radical environmental policies. Firemen are dying, citizens are dying, millions forced to evacuate, thousands of homes destroyed — and last year California spent 10 times more last year on subsidies for electric cars than on clearing dead trees.

And then there’s timing. California liberals claim the fires have grown more intense since 2012. Well, of course they have, sweet snowflakes! That was the exact year Obama passed strict new environmental rules governing 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands.

Conservative activist Megan Barth recently noted that, “Obama-era regulations produced excessive layers of bureaucracy that blocked proper forest management and increased environmentalist litigation … Leftist politicians and judicial activists would rather let forests burn than let anyone thin out overgrown trees, or let professional loggers harvest usable timber left from beetle infestation, or selectively cut timber.”

In other words, once again liberals have failed miserably. It’s called “eco-terrorism.” They’ve brought this nightmare upon themselves.

Why do liberals keep hurting themselves? Simple. They will never learn from failure, because they refuse to accept blame. Saul Alinsky taught them to never admit failure and to always blame someone else.

