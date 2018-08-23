COMMENTARY: More reasons why liberals are a danger to us all

People like this will make us poor and get us killed.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

In Sunday’s column, I wrote about how liberal Democrats are a danger. It just got much worse. The lessons are staring us in the face.

This is what liberal Democrats offer America.

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and the new Democrat hero Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all propose socialist policies. They want desperately to destroy or badly damage capitalism — the same capitalism unleashed by President Donald Trump that has resulted in a historic 400 percent increase in black business ownership in one year.

Why would anyone want to change those results?

There is no need to guess if the socialist policies of today’s Democratic Party work. Venezuela was the richest country in Latin America only 20 years ago. That’s when the country embraced capitalism. Then socialist Hugo Chavez took over. He modeled Venezuela after Cuba.

Today there is no food on shelves … very little water … no gas available in an oil-rich country … no toilet paper. Many of the proud people of Venezuela are eating out of dumpsters and garbage cans.

Days ago, it got much worse. The socialist president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, devalued the currency overnight by 96 percent. This is one of the largest currency devaluations in history.

Inflation is now 1 million percent in Venezuela.

But have no fear. Venezuela’s socialist leader introduced bold new policies to save the country. His solutions to the unfolding disaster? Higher taxes, subsidized gas prices and a massive minimum wage increase.

Do you recognize those solutions? Those are the exact prescriptions offered by America’s Democrat politicians.

Every Democrat running for president in 2020 advocates the same tired socialist solutions. They all propose higher taxes, more regulations, more government control, higher minimum wages and free or subsidized everything — from free college to free health care to free universal income to subsidized solar panels and electric cars.

But why go all the way to Venezuela to see the model? Just look at Chicago. Almost 60 more black Chicagoans were shot this past weekend. There is a black genocide going on. The city has experienced more than half a century of Democrat rule. Do the people of Chicago seem happy?

But here’s the tragic story that highlights how wrong liberal Democrats are about everything.

A young, liberal, vegan couple from the D.C. swamp took a bike trip through the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan to prove the world is a wonderful place. Jay Austin and Lauren Geoghegan both quit their jobs last year to make this bike trip of a lifetime. In their blog, they said they wanted to “share the openheartedness and acts of kindness” in the world.

Jay said, “You read the papers and you’re led to believe the world is a big, scary place. People, the narrative goes, are not to be trusted. People are bad. People are evil. I don’t buy it. Evil is a make-believe concept … humans are generous and wonderful and kind.”

Their dream trip came to an end on July 29, when Islamic terrorists rammed their bikes and knocked them to the ground. Then five men got out and stabbed them to death. ISIS has since taken credit.

This is a horrific crime. But the story defines what liberalism, at its core, is all about.

Naïve liberals want to defund our military. These are the people who want to open our borders. These are the people who want us to destroy our nuclear arsenal and “trust the universe.” These are the people who want to take our guns away. These are the people who want to import millions of Islamic refugees into our country — without extreme vetting and without knowing if they have violent intent or if they want Sharia law or hold hateful views toward Christians, Jews and America.

I repeat, but this time much louder: Liberals are a danger to us. People like this will make us poor and get us killed.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show,” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.