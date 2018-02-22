COMMENTARY: My dinner with President Donald Trump

Trump is nothing like the man the hateful liberal media portray. Trump has a huge heart. Trump appreciates every supporter.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I want to tell you about my night with President Donald Trump.

I was born an S.O.B. (son of a butcher). My dad, David Root, was a blue-collar butcher who spent his workdays wearing a white apron with bloodstains. My mom was a homemaker, as well as a part-time cashier at the butcher store.

Only in America can a son of a butcher spend time at Mar-a-Lago with the president of the United States. Only in America would the billionaire president of the United States thank the butcher’s son for his support … and actually take time to listen to the opinions of the butcher’s son turned Las Vegas small businessman.

I was invited to Mar-a-Lago by my great friend Lee Lipton and his wonderful wife, Erika. Lee is another example of the one-in-a-billion attitude of our great president. Lee and I met and became fast friends a decade ago because we have so much in common. Like me, Lee is a Jewish Republican and a small businessman — restaurant owner in Palm Beach, Fla.

But Lee happens to be friends with the president of the United States.

I first met Trump through Lee Lipton. Many of my opinion pieces and newspaper articles are shared with the president by Lee. Lee is a loyal friend. That could be why Trump appreciates Lee’s friendship and counsel.

So when Lee invited me down to Palm Beach to spend Presidents Day weekend at Mar-a-Lago, I jumped at the chance. I flew to Palm Beach on Friday. I had a late dinner with Christopher Ruddy, the founder, CEO and visionary behind Newsmax Media. Chris is the man who hired me and gave me a national TV show.

On Saturday night, Lee and I arrived for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. The restaurant was packed with the most incredible group of people in all of America — captains of industry, celebrities, high-profile billionaires and media superstars. In the middle of it all sat President Donald J. Trump.

As soon as Trump saw me, he yelled “Wayne” and waved me to join him at his dinner table. The Secret Service escorted me through the security surrounding his table. He was having dinner with his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, Eric’s wife, Lara, and Fox News host Geraldo Rivera. It was “old home week” for me. They’d all been guests on my radio show during the campaign … and I’ve been a guest on Geraldo’s show. We exchanged warm greetings.

Then I had my conversation with the president. I would never divulge our confidential conversation. That’s between me and Trump. What I will disclose is that the president of the United States — the busiest man in the world — remembered and greatly appreciated everything I’ve done for him. And he listened intently as I told him my thoughts on a number of issues.

After dinner, as Trump was leaving, he stopped to speak to me again. In front of a crowd of well-wishers, Trump said loudly, “Do you all know Wayne Root? What a fighter. What great support he has given me. Wayne is a great man.”

I was so honored by his kind words. But more importantly, the most powerful man in the world appreciated my efforts. Trump is so different than any other politician. This night was Exhibit A for why he is beloved by middle-class and working-class Americans. I felt as if I represented every “little guy” in America.

Trump is nothing like the man the hateful liberal media portray. He has a huge heart. He appreciates every supporter. Trump cares what the little guy thinks. I am living proof. In that room full of billionaires and million-dollar donors, Trump made me feel like the most important person there.

And I couldn’t help thinking how proud my parents must be, looking down from heaven. Only in America.

