COMMENTARY: Never bet against the amazing Donald Trump

Trump’s first year was amazing. Ask those at the Heritage Foundation. They rate Trump as better than President Ronald Reagan in his first year. Trump fulfilled more conservative goals and objectives (by far) than Reagan. That makes Trump the most successful conservative president ever — after one year.

But that’s one year. Trump has a long way to go. That’s like being ahead 21-0 in the first quarter of a football game. It sounds great, but I’ve lost quite a few of those. The jury is still out on whether Trump becomes the greatest conservative president of all time.

Year two began with controversy. Trump signed that $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill last week. As I made clear in Sunday’s column — I disagree, I disagree, I disagree. I was angry. I was outraged. The president should have vetoed that bill 100 times out of 100. That’s what I would have done.

But Trump isn’t a traditional conservative. He doesn’t play by normal rules. He plays at whole different level. So I learned a quick lesson: NBAT — Never Bet Against Trump.

Trump is amazing. I’m not mad anymore. Bill Clinton was called the “Comeback Kid.” But this is ridiculous. Trump made a comeback within hours. He made up for his mistake … times 10.

First, I’m no longer sure it was a mistake. My D.C. insiders tell me Trump pulled a fast one on Democrats. This is not a budget. It’s an omnibus spending bill. Which means Trump can ignore Congress’ instructions on where to spend the money allocated. Trump can spend it however he wants — just as Obama did. Trump can use that precedent to ignore the bad Democrat priorities in this bill and instead redirect the money to his priorities — such as the wall with Mexico.

My D.C. insiders claim Trump can use his presidential powers to declare the wall with Mexico a “national security emergency” and redirect $25 billion of military spending toward building the barrier.

And, as a bonus, there’s enough new military spending in this measure to reinvigorate the U.S. military that Obama almost destroyed through neglect.

But even assuming things aren’t so cheery, and Trump can’t do everything above, he still won me back within hours. This is Trump’s genius. He distracted liberals, critics and the mainstream media. While they were busy gloating over the omnibus bill, Trump was back to his real job — relentlessly erasing Obama and fundamentally changing America back to the country conservatives once knew and loved.

Within hours of signing the omnibus bill, the conservative victories piled up:

■ Trump issued an executive order banning most transgenders from serving in the military. Thank you, President Trump.

■ White House insiders reported Trump will soon announce he is scrapping Obama’s rule that prevented public schools from suspending minority lawbreakers. Now if you commit a school crime, you’ll do the time — no matter the color of your skin. You don’t get off easy because you’re a protected race. Thank you, President Trump.

■ White House insiders report Trump will throw out Obama’s Iran deal on May 12. This is the worst deal in world history. Thank you, President Trump, for protecting the citizens of America and Israel.

■ The Trump administration just decided to reinstate the citizenship question into the census. Liberals think it might insult or frighten people who’ve committed crimes to ask them if they’ve committed a crime. Can you imagine? Thank you, President Trump, for restoring sanity to America.

■ Trump’s tough talk and vows to impose trade tariffs brought China to the negotiating table. China’s premier pledged earlier this week to make it easier for U.S. companies to access the Chinese market. He also vowed to treat U.S. and Chinese companies equally and to crack down on the theft of intellectual property rights.

Trump did it again. He really is amazing. He really is playing chess while the rest of us play checkers. Mr. President, I’m sorry I ever doubted you. NBAT: Never Bet Against Trump.

