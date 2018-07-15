COMMENTARY: Now is the time for Donald Trump and the GOP to court Hispanic voters

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Today, I offer a path to landslide victory for Donald Trump and the GOP. A historic realignment is there for the taking. President Trump has the opportunity of a lifetime to win over Hispanic voters and clinch elections for the GOP for decades to come.

Poll after poll prove Donald Trump has expanded the tent in a way liberals and “Never Trumpers” never imagined. Trump has locked up most white voters for the GOP. If Trump can now grab a significant portion of Hispanic voters, it’s game, set and match. Don’t look now, but it’s doable.

First, Hispanic unemployment just sank to the all-time low in June. Now comes a poll showing Trump’s approval among Hispanics has soared 10 points in a month.

Here’s advice for President Trump on how to strike while the iron is hot. Trump needs to give the following speech in a big arena, in a city with a large Hispanic population. Hint: Las Vegas.

“Let me speak directly to the Hispanic-American community.

“If anything has been proven by the recent immigration debates, it’s that Democrats don’t care about you or your family as people. They see you solely as votes. Well, I care about you as Americans contributing to making America great again!

“Here are the facts:

“No. 1: As president, my primary concern is your safety and economic well-being. That starts by securing our borders. No one suffers more than Hispanic-Americans when illegal MS-13 and drug gangs invade your neighborhoods and come after your children.

“No one suffers more than Hispanic-Americans when the labor market is flooded with desperate illegal immigrants who take your jobs and depress your wages.

“No one suffers more than Hispanic-Americans when local schools, hospitals and government programs are overwhelmed by illegal aliens.

“Do the Democrats care about that? Evidently not. They want open borders and sanctuary cities. They want to abolish ICE. They don’t care about your quality of life, or your children’s future. I do.

“No. 2: I don’t want to deport millions of undocumented illegals who are law-abiding, contributing members of society. Many are your friends, neighbors and even relatives. Every proposal I’ve put forward includes provisions to help that group come out of the shadows and live here legally. That includes provisions for Dreamers to have a pathway to citizenship.

“Neither I nor a majority of your fellow American citizens believe those who came illegally should have a path to citizenship. However, I do believe those who have become contributing members of this great country should have a path to permanent residency. It seems a reasonable price to pay for an illegal act.

“Do Democrats care about that? No, because they see them only as votes, not as human beings. Surely most, if not all, of these hardworking, undocumented individuals would jump at the opportunity to become legal.

“It’s clear the time has come for the Hispanic-American community to stand up and ‘change sides.’ Who truly cares about you? Trump Republicans focused on making your neighborhoods safe; providing you jobs, higher wages and lower taxes so you keep more of your hard-earned money; and giving legal status to your friends, neighbors and relatives.

“Sound good? That’s behind Door No. 1. Behind Door No. 2, Democrats want open borders so they can keep you poor and dependent forever so you’ll vote for them.

“It’s time to choose. Stop listening to the fake news. It’s not the Democrats who care about you. It’s Donald Trump and the Republicans. We offer real solutions and a higher quality of life. God Bless all Americans and God bless the United States of America.”

Give this speech. Campaign on it day and night. Trump will get 40 percent to 50 percent of the Hispanic vote. Game. Set. Match. Forever.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com.