COMMENTARY: Obama endorsement is the kiss of death for Nevada Democrats

First, a personal announcement. I have an exploding career on national television and radio. Yet my RJ column is my favorite thing out of everything I do. I love to present my common-sense opinions to the people of Las Vegas, my adopted hometown. What an honor.

So it’s an amazing honor to announce that Creators Syndicate has chosen to nationally syndicate my column. I’ll be joining the Creators Syndicate lineup of stars such as Michelle Malkin, Patrick Buchanan, Ben Shapiro, Walter Williams, Armstrong Williams, Dick Morris, Thomas Sowell and Judge Andrew Napolitano — all heroes of mine.

Only in America can a son of a butcher and small businessman from Las Vegas spread his opinions to millions of newspaper readers across the country.

And congratulations to the RJ and the people of Las Vegas. This newspaper now has three nationally syndicated features: my column, Debra Saunders’ column and Michael Ramirez’s editorial cartoons. What a powerhouse your Las Vegas newspaper has become.

Now to my opinions.

Former President Barack Obama just endorsed a slate of Nevada candidates. That’s not a blessing. That’s a curse. Obama is the biggest loser in the history of the Democrat Party. Not personally, of course — he won two national elections himself. But the man who says “I” more times in every speech than any president in the history of America was certainly no team player. No one else on his team won anything.

With Obama as president, the Democrat Party was decimated in races across this country. It lost about 1,000 seats in the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governorships and state legislatures combined. No Democrat in history ever presided over that kind of destruction of his own party. So to all the Nevada Democrats celebrating Obama’s endorsement, I say be careful what you wish for.

Why did Democrats get crushed at the polls during the Obama years? Because Obama wasn’t elected based on his policies. His policies were the most radical and socialist in the history of the presidency. Obama was elected based only on his personality. People liked him. They were fooled. But Democrat candidates without his likeable personality, who advocated his same policies, went down to defeat.

The same thing is likely to happen in Nevada to Obama’s endorsed candidates. You know … guys such as Aaron Ford, the Democratic candidate for attorney general who was once arrested for stealing tires. He must remind Obama of Eric Holder, the only U.S. attorney general in history to be held in both criminal and civil contempt of Congress.

Lastly, I believe Trump just “iced” the election for the GOP nationally with his historic new trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Only billionaire Trump understood how working-class Americans were getting screwed. Only Trump thought to put America first. Trump really just made America great again.

Expect a great big thank you at the ballot box in November from every normal, middle-class American — at least the ones born in the United States. If Democrats aren’t scared to death, they are delusional.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.