COMMENTARY: On walls, job growth and progressive extremism

The choice for Americans should be clear.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I was going to write a column about the wall. It’s certainly the biggest issue in America. But I can end that debate quickly.

President Donald Trump should issue a simple statement:

“My fellow Democrats, I have a challenge for you. Tear down that wall! I will end my demand for the wall today. But only if every Democrat in the Senate and House tears down the walls around their personal homes. As soon as you remove the walls around your mansions, I’ll drop my plan for a wall around our border. That seems fair, doesn’t it?”

End of story.

Barack Obama has a wall around his mansion and recently added a chain-link fence, too.

My neighbor, Harry Reid, lives one block from me surrounded by walls, fences and armed guards. The development requires a government-issued photo ID to get in.

Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein and Maxine Waters all have walls or fences around their mansions. As my fellow Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks pointed out last week, so do Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Susie Lee, both Nevada Democrats.

If they think walls are useless, why do they all have walls?

Virtually everyone in Washington, D.C., has a wall, armed guards or both protecting them. Almost every Democrat politician. Almost every large Democrat donor. Almost every Democrat CEO.

The pope talks nonstop about “tearing down walls and building bridges.” Yet his home (the Vatican) is surrounded by one of the world’s biggest walls.

So the emperor has no clothes. That dog won’t hunt. As soon as you give up your walls, we’ll give up ours.

Now a look at the two stark choices in front of us as we approach the 2020 presidential election.

On one side, Democrats are radical, extreme and, in some cases, stark-raving mad. Think I’m exaggerating? Ask Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif. In his first hour back in Congress, he introduced an impeachment resolution against Trump. What are the charges? The president fired someone.

Or take Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson. He preached from a church pulpit in Atlanta recently and repeatedly compared Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Or absorb the words of newly-elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and the first Palestinian-American congresswoman. She said in a public speech, and I quote, “We’re gonna impeach the mother———.”

For good measure, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., flew a transgender flag outside her Capitol Hill office after being sworn in.

Radical, extreme Democrats are letting it all hang out. They’re showing their true colors.

Now to the choice on the other side. Instead of words, please study results. Everything you need to know came out on Friday.

Growth exploded to 312,000 jobs for the month of December. October and November job gains were also revised upward by 58,000. Things are so good, nearly 400,000 Americans decided to re-enter the workforce in December.

Trump’s economy produced 32,000 manufacturing jobs in December. In 2018, manufacturing gained a remarkable 284,000 jobs — the biggest annual gain in more than 20 years. Wages rose 3.2 percent, the highest gain in a decade.

December saw the highest number of Hispanics ever employed in U.S. history (27.701 million) and the lowest Hispanic unemployment rate in history, too.

So, there’s your choice. Democrats flying transgender flags, screaming about Hitler and publicly calling your president foul epithets. While they live in mansions surrounded by walls. Or jobs. Lots of them. Along with the highest wage growth in years. I’ll let you decide.

