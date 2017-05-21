COMMENTARY: Powerful forces lining up to stop Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Famed actor and director Mel Gibson has written this script before. This is how the entire government and corrupt powers that be joined together in a massive conspiracy against Sir William Wallace in “Braveheart.”

And against Jesus himself in “The Passion of Christ.”

It didn’t end well either time. Jesus and Sir Wallace spoke for the people. And the state fought back — hard and viciously.It’s happening again.

Donald Trump is certainly no Jesus Christ. Trump is flawed like any other human being. But he is nonetheless facing one of the most intense, over-the-top, attacks ever seen.

The people who want to control our lives are frightened to death of Donald Trump. Trump is dangerous. They’ve clearly decided something must be done about it. Here’s a partial list of the suspects:

— The top officials at the “Deep State,” the FBI, CIA, NSA.

— The crooks and extortion artists running government agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration and the IRS.

— Establishment GOP politicians such as John McCain, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. There are hundreds of them, bought and paid for by the lawyers, lobbyists, consultants and billion-dollar, multinational corporations.

— The big shots who run America’s media, many of whom are related to the big shots running our government and billion-dollar corporations.

— The D.C. establishment: lawyers, lobbyists, consultants and publicists, who all survive on government contracts.

— Millions of federal government employees scared of losing power.

— All the organizations who make billions off government contracts, scams and “investments” such as Obamacare, climate change and green energy.

— And of course, Democrat politicians and operatives such as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Valerie Jarrett, Eric Holder, Jon Corzine, IRS Commissioner John Koskinen — to name just a few on the left who have never been held accountable for their corrupt actions.

Trump threatens a whole lot of powerful people. They all have so much to lose. That’s why they are all frightened, paranoid and hysterical. So, they have to stop him — at all costs. Not just stop him, destroy him. They need to send a clear message so no one ever tries to educate, enlighten or empower the masses ever again.

Trump must be neutralized and silenced, before this goes too far. Before the people start to really believe they are the masters, not the servants.

Remember Trump’s great words only days ago at Liberty University. He said: “In America we don’t worship government, we worship God.”

That’s one of the greatest lines in the history of the presidency. But those words cemented in the minds of the D.C. powers-that-be that Trump has to be stopped. The gates of hell opened up immediately after that speech went viral.

This isn’t just an old-fashioned “attack.” This is a coordinated Big Brother conspiracy to destroy Trump. It’s not just the left. It’s also the GOP establishment, the media, the CIA and NSA — all united to stop Trump from turning off the spigot of magical, never-ending taxpayer money.

This is our last shot at saving America. If we don’t back Trump now, it’s all lost forever. It’s time to fight like it’s the end of freedom, the end of capitalism, the end of America. Because it is.

Either take a stand now, or forever remember the day you gave away your children’s and grandchildren’s freedoms and futures.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear the nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now.