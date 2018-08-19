COMMENTARY: Scared Democrats are on tilt

The Democratic Party is now the party of people who hate and denigrate America.

What a week for Donald Trump and businessmen such as me. Things just keep getting better! Pinch me.

Here’s a sum up of the week …

■ Gross domestic product is flying.

■ Black unemployment is the lowest in history.

■ Hispanic unemployment is the lowest in history.

■ Female unemployment is the lowest in 65 years.

■ Youth unemployment is the lowest in 50 years.

The small-business optimism index is the second highest ever, barely behind the record level, attained in 1983 under Ronald Reagan.

On Thursday, the Dow was up more than 390 points — the biggest jump since April. Then up another 110 on Friday. Why? Many experts now believe Trump has won the trade war with China. The Chinese economy is melting down because of Trump’s bold tariffs. So China has come begging back to the trade table. Clearly, Trump and the United States now have the upper hand.

July retail sales exploded, productivity has soared above expectations and manufacturing is booming. All of this points to lower inflation and wage gains. Trump has created the “Goldilocks economy” — it’s just perfect!

And what have the Democrats produced in the past few days? They’ve banned plastic straws in California. Congratulations. We have a winner.

Well, they did a few other things, too. All of them bad or bizarre.

Democrats also made sure 27,000 convicted felons can vote in New York. Yes, murderers and rapists can now cancel out your vote and mine.

And the liberal Colorado Civil Rights Commission decided to destroy the same Christian baker again — after he won his case at the U.S. Supreme Court. This time the panel is trying to drive him out of business for not baking a cake celebrating a transgender transition.

Don’t forget Democrats also nominated a transgender person as their candidate for governor of Vermont — the first time in the history of America. The problem came when they asked her to define socialism. Here’s the quote from a person who wants to become a governor: “I’m not sure I even know what socialism is, and so I just don’t have the background to answer that question.”

Can you spell B-I-Z-Z-A-R-E? That’s quite a week for Democrats. If I were a Democrat, I’d request the witness protection program.

Trump is now at 50 percent approval at Rasmussen, the most accurate poll of the 2016 election. That is far higher than Trump was on Election Day.

But there’s another key indicator. I can see and feel a “sea change” in American politics. Rasmussen has Trump at 36 percent approval among black Americans. That’s 19 points higher than a year ago.

How big is this development? In the past 10 presidential elections, the high-water mark for GOP candidates was 1996, when Bob Dole won 12 percent of the black vote. If Trump wins 20 percent of the black vote in 2020, he’s a lock for a landslide re-election. If he wins 25 percent, it’s a generational tsunami.

Democrats aren’t stupid. Maybe slightly insane at this point. But not stupid. They can see and feel what’s happening. They are petrified. The result is they’re getting sloppy. They’re on tilt.

Enter New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He said in a speech last week, “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great.”

Truth. The Democratic Party is now the party of people who hate and denigrate America. People who believe transsexual cakes are more important than a thriving U.S. economy. People who believe plastic straws are the enemy. People who believe what’s wrong with America can best be solved with more convicts voting. Democrats have become a danger to us all.

