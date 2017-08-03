COMMENTARY: The Democrat plan to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency

Liberals know they’ve got to change the narrative — fast. They’ve got to stop Trump’s momentum.

President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump has miraculously turned the economy around. Second quarter GDP (Trump’s first full quarter as president) was far ahead of anything typically produced by Obama; corporate profits are soaring; job growth is phenomenal; the stock market is at all-time highs; the manufacturers optimism index is the highest in history; and the U.S. oil rig count has doubled under Trump.

This is a Democrat’s worst nightmare. Despite all the chaos and firings in the Trump administration, the president is delivering for middle-class voters. Americans don’t care about Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus or Anthony Scaramucci. They care about jobs, rising incomes and their retirement accounts.

Am I right? Ask the Democratic National Committee. It just commissioned a poll of middle-class voters. It found they trust Trump by a whopping 35 points over Democrats to improve the economy. On the initial congressional ballot, middle-class voters give Republicans a double-digit victory. Democrats are in deep trouble.

That’s why they have to destroy the Trump presidency. All the big government, Nanny State, establishment frauds who benefit from the gravy train … who benefit from government jobs, contracts, pensions, big-spending boondoggles such as global warming and Obamacare … are desperate to stop Trump. I’m talking about all of Washington, D.C.

I’m the guy who predicted Trump’s victory when no one else saw it coming. Now I’ve figured out the plan Democrats and their allies will use to try to drive Trump from office.

First, they framed Trump with their own scandal. The Democrats are the ones with a Russian scandal. Hillary is the one who sold the uranium to Russia. Hillary is the one with a “play for pay” scheme at the State Department. Hillary is the one who took bribes disguised as charitable donations to her Clinton Foundation in return for access, favors and government contracts.

So, distract the masses by blaming your Russian scandal on Trump. Then slander and libel him with the mainstream media’s cooperation, using a stream of leaks and unnamed sources.

Then use those same lies and slander made up by The New York Times, Washington Post and CNN to justify the naming of a “special counsel.”

Then make sure he’s a big government insider and FOD (Friend of Democrats) with a hatred for Trump. Robert Mueller perfectly fits the bill. Mueller’s law firm has given 99.71 percent of its political donations to Democrats. He’s best friends with former FBI Director James Comey, who also hates Trump.

Then have Mueller name a “murderer’s row” of killer prosecutors who have given political donations to Obama and Hillary.

This is one of the most obscene conflicts of interest in political history. The fix is in. But the media won’t report it because they are on the side of the conspiracy.

Then use Mueller — this conflicted ringer and deep-state plant, who hates Trump and does the bidding of the Democrat Party and the entire D.C. establishment — to frame Trump. He’ll break every conflict-of-interest law, go far beyond legal parameters, go after Trump’s family and lifetime business dealings and abuse his power so obscenely that Trump has no choice but to fire him.

Then use the corrupt, biased, Trump-hating, mainstream media to paint the president as a criminal and corrupt, lawless dictator.

Use Trump’s legal action to foment public outrage. Coast-to-coast protests, civil disobedience, rioting and anarchy; impeachment proceedings; and calls for his forced removal from office — for all intents and purposes, a coup.

Trust me — it’s all coming. Get ready for the battle of our lives. I know where I stand. I know where 63 million Trump voters stand. We are relentless.

Mr. President, we have your back.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.