COMMENTARY: The liberal immigration deniers

Democrats call anyone who disagrees with their opinion on climate change a “denier.” They’re shamefully trying to evoke the “Holocaust denier” label.

But Democrats are actually the ones living in deep, dysfunctional denial. It’s time to turn the tables.

I believe most Democrats are border crisis deniers. We are facing 13 separate crises at our border. They are impossible to miss …

We are facing an open borders, illegal immigration crisis. Our nation is being overrun. Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

We are facing an illegal alien crime wave. We now have a murder suspect in Northern Nevada who is believed to be in the country illegally. How many more innocent Americans must die? How many cops? Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

There is an illegal alien gang crisis. MS-13 is filling our streets with cold-blooded killers. Many of these animals torture and gang rape then murder their victims. We’ve had MS-13 murder victims dumped in the desert in Las Vegas. Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

There is a child sex trafficking crisis. Many of the children at the border are not with “parents.” They have been kidnapped by pedophiles and sex traffickers. Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

There is a drug trafficking crisis. How many more Americans must die of drug abuse and addiction before we act? Opioids now kill more Americans than auto accidents. Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

There is a prison crisis. Illegal alien felons constitute a significant portion of our prison population. Billions of dollars could be better spent on veterans. Or infrastructure. Or education. Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

There is the threat of a disease epidemic. Whether it’s tuberculosis, or this new polio-like disease that leaves children paralyzed overnight, who knows what new diseases illegals could bring to America? Are you willing to take the chance with your children? Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

There is a humanitarian crisis. Children are dying of disease and exhaustion. A large percentage of the women who take the journey are victims of sexual assault. Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

There is a welfare and national debt crisis. Millions of illegal aliens already in our country cost taxpayers more than $160 billion per year. America is drowning in debt. Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

There is a jobs and wages crisis. Illegals pouring through our open borders are taking jobs and suppressing wages of working-class Americans. Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

There is a terrorist crisis. How many terror cells have already gotten through our open border? What if one new 9/11 attack happens because liberal judges leave the border open? Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

There is a pollution crisis. A billion people around the world want to relocate. What would that do to America? More people create more pollution, traffic, greenhouse gases and filthy streets. See San Francisco. Democrats can’t see it. They are in denial.

Lastly, there is a voter fraud crisis. Democrats aren’t in denial over this one. They know exactly what’s happening. They want open borders because every illegal alien who comes into America is a future Democrat voter. This is the greatest example in history of “foreign interference” in U.S. elections.

Lucky 13. We’ve hit the “open borders lottery.”

Anyone who isn’t blind, deaf or dumb can see these crises. Any politician who won’t acknowledge them is nuts, complicit in the destruction of America, benefiting from voter fraud or collecting bribes from Mexican drug cartels. Or all of the above.

No matter how you look at it, Democrats are “border crisis deniers.”

