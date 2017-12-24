COMMENTARY: The Trump presidency is the gift that keeps on giving

I’m thankful for the things that liberal media experts predicted so wrong in 2017

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Christmas Eve is a perfect time to give thanks.

First, thanks to all of you. I appreciate your overwhelming number of letters to the editor and emails directly to me, both pro and con. It’s obvious I’ve struck a chord. That’s the point of being a political commentator — to make readers think and react. I’m gratified that I’ve succeeded.

Because my RJ column is so often highlighted by RealClearPolitics.com, it has attracted high-profile attention from liberal media across the country. Their disdain for me is proof that I’ve hit a bull’s-eye. Liberals are scared to death of common sense and the truth. So I’m thankful for their attention, hatred and fear. It motivates me. Please send more my way. Every time you attack me, it means I’m succeeding.

I’m thankful for the things that liberal media experts predicted so wrong in 2017:

■ ”If Trump wins, the stock market will crash.” Stocks went up the most in one year in history.

■ “If Trump wins, the economy will be destroyed.” Gross domestic product growth is almost triple Barack Obama’s eight-year average. About 2.2 million jobs have been created since Donald Trump’s election. Manufacturing just had the best job creation month in history.

■ “If Trump passes the tax cut and tax reform, it will be a disaster.” The day it passed the biggest companies in America announced hundreds of billions of dollars in new investment, bonuses, raises, charitable donations and new jobs. Trump just supercharged the U.S. economy.

■ “If Trump dares recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Middle East will burn.” Trump did it. A few wild-eyed radicals screamed. Nothing happened. They are all talk. Trump called their bluff. Bravo.

■ “Trump’s foreign policy is a disaster. He’ll get us into WW III.” Trump routed ISIS in record time — without ground troops, without getting us into a war.

■ And my personal favorite: “Trump won’t last a year, Trump will be impeached … Russia, Russia, Russia!” It turns out the real criminals are the investigators from the FBI, the Department of Justice and Team Mueller. The fix was in. This was FBI agent Peter Strzok’s infamous “insurance policy.” A fraudulent witch-hunt against Trump if he managed to win.

Guess who is more likely to end up in prison?

First, there’s Hillary Clinton and everyone involved in the Uranium One deal.

Second, there’s everyone involved in the Clinton Foundation — just as I’ve predicted for years.

Third, the FBI leadership led by Mueller, James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Strzok. They are all panicking because Trump has them in his cross-hairs.

Fourth, Obama and his aides involved in protecting Hezbollah terrorists, drug traffickers, gun runners and sex slave traffickers in order to save the Iran deal. Trust me, this is about to explode into a big scandal. Ben Rhodes is right in the middle of this. Rhodes was the architect of the Iran deal. I’m betting Ben Rhodes is very nervous right now.

It’s clear now that liberals wanted to fix the election to prevent Trump from being in a position to investigate the D.C. swamp. They had to stop him at all costs.

Once he won, liberals had to come up with a new plan to stop him from investigating the massive corruption of Obama and Clinton. Hence fake dossiers, illegal wire taps, illegal unmasking, a crooked investigation and the highest levels of “fake news” and media slander in world history.

They failed. Trump’s in charge. The AG office announced investigations of Uranium One and the Bundy case in the past 24 hours.

Ho, ho, ho. This is a great holiday gift.

Merry Christmas.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or listen to the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show,” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.