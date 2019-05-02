COMMENTARY: The TV ad guaranteed to get Donald Trump re-elected

President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Democrats aren’t winning in 2020. They’ll be lucky to avoid a Trump electoral landslide.

Which is, by the way, why every Democrat presidential candidate and so many Democrat legislatures across this country — including Nevada’s — are so desperate to eliminate the Electoral College. They’re hoping and praying that open borders and millions of new illegal aliens — dependent from cradle to grave on a hundred different welfare programs and free health care, free college, free phones, free contraception, free everything — can guarantee a popular vote victory.

Democrats need to get rid of that pesky electoral vote requirement and keep blocking President Donald Trump’s border wall. That’s their only ticket to victory: Fill the nation with illegal alien voters.

But I digress. None of it will matter for the 2020 election if Trump and the Republican National Committee run the TV ad I’ve created below. It is shocking, controversial, funny and — at the same time — nothing but the raw truth. Run this spot day and night and President Trump will be re-elected by a country mile — in both the electoral and popular vote.

The TV commercial starts with beautiful little children running toward an ice cream truck. Their proud parents watch nearby. Everyone is happy, smiling, playing, dancing and dreaming of the delicious ice cream they are about to enjoy.

The parents watch their kids while they walk toward a McDonald’s next to the ice cream truck.

Suddenly, the children are happy no more. They are hysterical, shocked, crying, screaming. They run back to mommy and daddy. They’ve been told there will be no more ice cream — ever. Because of the Green New Deal, Democrats have banned milk and killed all the cows … therefore, no more ice cream.

The parents look dazed, too. They’ve just found out they can never again eat hamburgers, cheeseburgers or hot dogs — ever. Democrats have killed the cows and banned meat.

Suddenly, a dazed neighbor comes running onto the scene to report the town’s steakhouse has been shut down. He reports the owner has been arrested by the meat police.

The families race to the supermarket next door to find one last taste of cheese, butter, cream cheese or yogurt. But thanks to Democrats, it’s all gone.

When they come out to their cars to leave … their cars are gone. Towed to the scrap yard. Cars are now illegal because they run on filthy fossil fuel that Democrats have banned.

We then cut to a scene of the family arriving home on a donkey cart, burning candles to light their way. But their home is gone. In it’s place is a tent. As a result of the Green New Deal, all the homes have been knocked down. Everyone will live in tents until new energy-efficient homes can be built by robots.

The children are crying hysterically. The parents are shocked, dirty and defeated.

The ad ends with this message. “Vote for Trump and every GOP candidate up and down the ticket. Pretend your job, your income, your children’s future depends on it. Because it does … It’s Trump or the end of America and the great American middle class.”

My advice to President Trump and the RNC: I have 20 more TV ads. Call my agent. Let’s do lunch.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com.