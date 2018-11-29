COMMENTARY: Tragic lessons for Nevada Republicans

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

So many of my fans tell me the greatest thing about my newspaper columns is that I motivate them. I give them energy, enthusiasm and hope — even when things look negative and depressing for Republicans. I was born for that role.

However, I have some bad news for you. Being positive, being a cheerleader and seeing “the glass as half full” are crucial to success. But so is facing the raw truth.

The GOP has major problems, both nationally and here in Nevada. Nevada’s Republican problems should serve as a lesson for the nation. Don’t do what we’ve done here — or the entire country will turn blue.

Let’s start with the obvious. The Nevada GOP is a dysfunctional mess. A disaster of epic proportions. It is rudderless and listless. If this were a kidnapping, I’d demand a sign of life.

The next problem for the Nevada GOP is the candidates. Can I be blunt? They stink. President Donald Trump — and President Ronald Reagan before him — proved personality is everything. Candidates need to be a combination of bigger-than-life personality, salesman, showman and entertainer. Where was that candidate?

Our candidates, as a whole, lacked personality, energy, enthusiasm and charisma. They lacked the basic talent necessary for any successful politician — really love the people. Kiss babies, slap backs and hug voters. If you can’t do that, you shouldn’t be running.

Where was the fire and brimstone? Where was the passion? Our Nevada GOP candidates were as exciting as watching wet paint dry.

The first rule of success is to simply show up. Collectively, they get an “F” for effort. I will name names. Our two top GOP candidates, U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt, barely showed their faces in Clark County. Were they allergic to Las Vegas? Were they afraid of crowds? Don’t they like campaigning? Don’t they like meeting their own voters? If not, why did they run?

Heller and Laxalt tried to run without showing up for work. They were like “no show” union jobholders. Maybe it was the fault of their consultants. No matter. Someone told them you can run for statewide office without campaigning, without wearing out shoe leather. It’s a lie. It’s a pipe dream. You have to be everywhere 24/7. They weren’t.

The Las Vegas area represents 80 percent of the Nevada electorate. They both needed to be here in Clark County 24/7 for a year before Election Day. Instead they were nowhere to be found.

You know who was? Steve Sisolak. The guy has personality. And work ethic. The guy outhustled his opposition. He outworked the Republicans. He beat them like a mule. Oh, and it’s clear to me Sisolak actually likes people. He enjoys campaigning. I may disagree with everything he stands for, but I admire how he does it. He belongs in politics. Sadly, most of our GOP candidates don’t.

Here’s the lesson. Politics is about … people. And people skills. If you don’t like people, if you don’t like slapping backs and kissing babies, don’t run.

