COMMENTARY: When it comes to analyzing deals, Donald Trump is running circles around liberals

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Liberals see themselves as intellectuals, and conservatives as inferior. I saw this arrogant behavior in play every day while I attended Columbia University.

But here’s what I learned at Columbia: Liberals may be “book smart,” but in the real world they are often quite stupid.

President Trump just proved he is much smarter than any liberal by pulling America out of the Paris climate accord. Liberals are, of course, enraged. But Trump is much smarter than Obama and all the Ivy League-educated intellectual Democrats. Because he recognizes a very bad deal when he sees one.

Here’s a unique view of what Trump just did that you won’t find anywhere else in the media. I understand what Trump just did, simply because I’m a fellow businessman, entrepreneur, salesman and negotiator.

Trump didn’t say he’s against a climate change deal. He didn’t say he doesn’t believe in climate change. He didn’t say man doesn’t contribute to climate change. What Trump said is, “The deal sucks, so I’m canceling the deal.”

Let me explain. What if I announced my favorite car is a Mercedes Benz 500 class. And then a Mercedes dealer offered me this $100,000 car for $1 million. Is that a good deal? Or is it a massive rip-off?

I’d be stupid to accept a deal that rips me off, just because I love the car. Only a dummy would accept a deal like that. Only someone who puts emotion above financial common sense. Ah ha — liberals!

Trump is simply saying the Paris accord is just like the Mercedes rip-off …

A) It’s just stupid to accept a deal that kills millions of American middle-class jobs.

B) It dramatically raises energy bills to the point where middle-class Americans won’t be able to turn on a light.

C) It asks the United States to pay almost the entire bill for the world.

D) It puts the U.S. economy at a great disadvantage to China and India (which will never comply with the terms of this agreement).

E) To top it off, all of this pain and economic disaster will be for nothing, because the deal’s own numbers show it will have zero effect on climate change.

Obama was a dummy to accept a deal like this. Sure, my Columbia class of ’83 classmate is “book smart.” But he is the worst negotiator in America’s history. The terms of the Paris accord were horrible. But Obama blew every deal he got involved in.

Obama blew the Iran deal. We gave a terrorist country more money than it even asked for and got nothing in return. Now Iran has billions to fund terrorism all over the world. Smart, huh? Obama is the new Neville Chamberlain.

Obama blew the Trans-Pacific Partnership, another American job killer. This was the worst economic treaty ever negotiated … other than the Paris accord. Obama blew the Cuba deal. Another horrible deal where we gave up everything and got nothing in return.

And of course, NAFTA sucks too. Bad for America, bad for American manufacturing, bad for American jobs, bad for America’s GDP.

Who is negotiating these deals? Liberals. The poor things just don’t know how to negotiate.

Trump isn’t saying he’s against the ideas that led to these deals. He’s just saying these deals are not to our advantage. He’s just killing all of these deals to protect American workers and taxpayers. Because these deals were all negotiated by dummies — book smart intellectuals with Ivy League degrees (like Obama) who lack common sense, are economically illiterate and love giving away other people’s money. These deals could have been negotiated by the Keystone Cops. It’s actually funny — unless you lost your job.

Trump just proved he’s much smarter than Obama, or Hillary, or Bernie, or Elizabeth Warren — and don’t get me started about John Kerry.

Liberals are mad because Trump proves every day he’s just smarter than they are.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear his nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now.