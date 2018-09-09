Economic gains show Trump is terrible at being a racist

I’m going to tell you the tale of two presidents: Trump and Obama.

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings, Mont., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

First, I’m going to introduce you to the worst racist ever in the White House. Then I’m going to introduce you to the most jealous, bitter sore loser ever in the White House.

Let’s start with President Donald Trump. He is without a doubt the worst racist ever. Oops. I guess you thought I meant Trump is a terrible racist. Nope. I mean Trump is terrible at being a “racist.” Awful. The worst ever.

After all, would a racist create the lowest black unemployment ever? Or the lowest Hispanic unemployment ever? Or the lowest female unemployment in 65 years? Or the lowest youth unemployment in 50 years?

I’m betting we are also experiencing the lowest gay and Muslim unemployment ever. Everyone is doing great in the Trump economy — especially all the groups Trump supposedly hates.

Racists must be steaming mad. The KKK must be sick to their stomachs. Nazis must be throwing darts at Trump’s face. Real racists have to be longing for the days of President Barack Obama, because his policies actually destroyed opportunity for black people. Obama’s policies were historically bad for minorities, women, gays and young people.

But Trump? Trump is the definition of a “reverse racist,” because he’s making life better for all the people liberals claim he hates. Black business ownership is up 400 percent in the past year. Oh, the pain. The misery. This man is killing us.

Trump is the best thing to ever happen to black people, Hispanic people, women, young people, gays and even Muslims. Everyone is benefiting from his “racism.” Trump is proving prosperity knows no color.

Did you see the latest stats out on Friday? The economy is booming like a space rocket. We just added 201,000 jobs in August, more than expected. More Americans are working than at any time in history. Unemployment is at a remarkable 3.9 percent.

And get this: Trump has been president for only 19 months, and already over 20 percent of the job increases in this century have occurred during the Trump years. Since 2000, the U.S. has a net increase of 16.2 million jobs; Trump has added 3.5 million net jobs all by himself.

Obama lost 4.4 million jobs in his first 19 months. Trump added 3.5 million.

But here’s the best news of all. Wage growth is the highest in 12 years. Average hourly earnings increased by 2.9 percent in August. Obama never achieved numbers like this.

This is unreal. Trump is a magician.

Now to the most jealous, bitter sore loser ever in the White House. That would be Obama. He hit the campaign trail on Friday and railed against Trump. He blamed Trump for “the politics of division and resentment.” He called the situation “dire.” He called Trump a “bully.” He screamed about “bigots” and “fearmongers.” Obama called Republicans “radical.” Somehow he never mentioned the economy. Cat got your tongue, Mr. Obama?

Obama sees all these fantastic economic numbers, and he’s unhappy. He can’t stand Trump’s success. He’s green with envy. He won’t rest until things turn negative for American workers.

If the greatest GDP and jobs numbers since Reagan are “radical” … if the highest black small business creation is “divisive” … if the lowest black unemployment is “dire” … if Trump is a “racist” …

Whatever Trump is doing, we need more.

Obama is jealous, bitter and a sore loser. Obama and the Democrats clearly want the economy to fail. They clearly hate Trump more than they love America. That’s sad, petty and pathetic.

Here’s my crystal ball: There is no blue wave. No one with a brain wants to go back to the Obama economy.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is host of the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show.”