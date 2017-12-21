EDITORIAL: Let’s celebrate Donald Trump’s Christmas miracle

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald J. Trump was right. D.C. is a virulent swamp. The deep state is crooked. The media are rigged. And Trump is blowing it all up. One man is defeating the whole crooked cabal. It’s a Christmas miracle.

First, the Trump economy is exploding like nothing we’ve seen since President Ronald Reagan. As I’ve mentioned like a broken record, the Fed reports growth will be 3.3 percent for 2017, lifted by a fourth quarter with a remarkable 4 percent increase in the GDP. Unimaginable numbers.

Small-business confidence is now the highest in the history of measurement. Manufacturing confidence is the highest in the history of measurement.

Only days ago, homebuilder confidence hit the highest level since 1999. The Dow just rose 5,000 points in a year for the first time in history.

Even liberal-leaning economists are joining in the euphoria. CNBC’s All-American Economic Survey just came out. It shows optimism at an all-time high, with more than half the economists rating the economy as good or excellent and 41 percent of economists expecting the economy to be better a year from now.

CNBC reported Trump’s popularity is rising, too. Despite an unprecedented media assault on the president, Trump is finally getting credit for this rapidly expanding economy.

Some 42 percent of respondents say they approve of the job Trump is doing, according to CNBC’s poll. That number is 83 percent among Republicans and above 50 percent among independents.

And you can bet pretty much all the rest of the poll respondents don’t pay taxes and/or collect a government check. That’s the mistake of poll takers. Stop telling me what everyone thinks. What matters is what taxpayers think. Only those with “skin in the game” should be polled. Then you’d find out the real reason for the divide in America.

Maybe I’ll start my own poll. It will be called “The Makers/Takers Index.” I’ll bet 70 percent or more of the people who actually pay taxes and/or create jobs (the makers) love the job Trump is doing. I’ll bet 90 percent or more of those who collect welfare, food stamps and free Obamacare (the takers) despise Trump.

That’s the divide in America today.

No one other than Trump himself, his family, his closest aides and this columnist believed Trump could turn around the U.S. economy this fast, this big. But wait until you see what happens in the next few years after the Trump/GOP tax cut goes into effect. Expect to see quarters of 5 percent and 6 percent growth — something experts predicted could never again happen.

And here’s another little fact you may have missed on the evening news. President Trump has defeated ISIS.

All it took was common sense. Trump simply untied the hands of the military leadership. He told the generals, “Go kill them.” He put the military, instead of liberal lawyers, in charge of war. This past Sunday, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat wrote a piece about Trump’s remarkable military victory.

Douthat noted that he was no fan of Trump and had endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. But he admitted that Trump’s foreign policy success has shocked him. “If you had told me in late 2016 that almost a year into the Trump era the (ISIS) caliphate would be all but beaten without something far worse happening in the Middle East,” he wrote, “I would have been surprised and gratified.”

This New York Times Hillary supporter called ISIS “the defining foreign policy calamity of Barack Obama’s second term” while calling it a “press failure” for refusing to admit Trump won against all odds.

I think Douthat is being naïve and far too nice. This omission by the mainstream media isn’t “press failure.” It’s pure fraud.

Trump turned around the economy faster and bigger than any expert believed possible. And Trump routed ISIS faster and bigger than any expert believed possible.

It’s Christmas time, and we have a Trump Christmas miracle to celebrate. God bless America.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.