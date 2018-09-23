The conspiracy against President Trump

I am writing this column while recovering from a wild 48 hours with President Trump. I was called by aides to President Trump on Wednesday to inform me that the President of the United States himself had requested I open his “Making America Great Again” rally in Las Vegas.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

I am writing this column while recovering from a wild 48 hours with President Donald Trump. He asked me to open his Thursday “Making America Great Again” rally in Las Vegas. What a great honor.

I gave the speech to a raucous, Trump-loving crowd of thousands. They waited for hours in the hot Vegas sun, in a line that wrapped around the Las Vegas Convention Center as far as the eye could see. Once inside, the arena was packed — standing room only. It was quite a scene.

Trump is a combination of rock star and folk hero. No other politician in America could bring out a crowd like this. This is the Trump Deplorable Army.

My speech to the thousands gathered was about the conspiracy to take down our president. I told the crowd that our political enemies are not really after Trump. They’re really after you and me.

They’re after the American Dream. They’re after American exceptionalism. They’re after patriotism. They’re after capitalism. They’re after small business and the great American middle class. They’re after Judeo-Christian values. They’re after our beloved U.S. Constitution.

They’re only after President Trump because he alone is protecting us and everything we love and value. It is one man against the D.C. swamp and the treacherous Deep State.

Then I woke up on Friday morning to see the biggest news story in America. It was exactly what my speech was all about. The New York Times published a story about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein plotting to secretly record President Trump with a “wire” and use the recording to have Trump removed from office.

Sources report Rosenstein also wanted FBI agents to wear wires when interviewing President Trump about the firing of FBI Director James Comey. In the room for all this sinister plotting was now-disgraced FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whose wife got a $700,000 contribution from Hillary Clinton’s pals while he oversaw the Hillary investigation.

Within days, the special counsel was named for a Russian collusion investigation based on a fake dossier, paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign, written by a spy with connections to Russia, and all while the wife of a top DOJ official was out to get the president.

Folks, you couldn’t make this stuff up.

Just last week, we also learned that internal Google emails revealed employees discussing manipulating search results to combat President Trump’s travel ban. In other words, Google wanted to change the “facts” all of us see to discredit Trump’s policies.

This comes on the heels of emails exposing efforts by senior Google executives to help Hillary Clinton win the election by getting more Hispanic voters to the polls in key battleground states. Senior Google employee Eliana Murillo admitted using a “silent donation” of Google resources to increase Hispanic voter turnout, only to be devastated to find out many of these Hispanic voters chose to vote for Trump.

We all get it now. Loud and clear. It’s Trump against the world. They’re out to get him. It’s the government conspiracy of the century. Plus the media. Plus Silicon Valley.

We’ve got Trump’s back. We will protect our president. There is no blue wave. Instead, a red storm is coming. Come November, you’ll hear us all loud and clear.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is host of the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show.” Listen from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and watch at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV, now on DirecTV and Dish. His RJ columns run Thursdays and Sundays.