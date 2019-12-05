WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: A straight-up swap: California for Hong Kong

Seems no one is interested in the dumb ideas of California liberals.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

California is having a bad week. I have a solution. The perfect trade. A win-win for everyone.

It was a depressing week for Californians. It’s hard to pick the biggest loser.

First, we have a liberal Hollywood loser. Rob Reiner played the role of Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, Meathead, on “All in the Family.” If the shoe fits … Last week, Reiner tweeted, “White Evangelicals &White Supremacists have made a pact with Putin” to support President Donald Trump.

That’s pretty funny. Here I thought voters supported President Trump because they wanted a better economy, faster economic growth, more jobs for the American middle-class, higher wages for American workers and lower taxes so they could keep more of their own money. Trump succeeded on every count.

I had no idea we Trump voters were in a pact with Putin.

Liberals in Hollywood have clearly made a pact with Cuba and Venezuela to destroy capitalism and the great American middle class. They dance with the real devil: socialism and communism. You know, the political and economic systems that resulted in the deaths of almost 100 million innocent human beings in the 20th century.

People who live in glass houses shouldn’t call other people names.

The next candidate for “the biggest loser” is another Hollywood actor. “Avengers: Endgame” star Mark Ruffalo is calling for an “economic revolution” to replace capitalism with socialism. He says “capitalism is killing us.” But he was paid $6 million to star in “Avengers: Endgame.” His wealth is estimated at $30 million.

Why didn’t he star in the movie for minimum wage and donate the other $5.99 million to charity? Nothing stops him from paying a 100 percent tax rate. Why not just donate all $30 million to the IRS? Why not give it away to the homeless? Why not donate it to the millions of illegal aliens residing in California?

By the way, Venezuela is socialist. Its people are starving and dying. Some are eating rodents and drinking sewage water. Toilet paper is scarce. They shower after going to the bathroom — except the water is shut off several hours per day. Isn’t socialism grand?

Ruffalo is an idiot.

Finally, there’s California Sen. Kamala Harris. She dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday, even before participating in a single primary. Harris’s campaign is broke and in debt. Seems no one is interested in the dumb ideas of California liberals.

But I have the perfect win-win solution. Let’s trade California for Hong Kong.

Californians seem to have a hatred for America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and President Trump. And the Hong Kong protestors are begging for freedom while waving U.S. flags and posters of President Trump.

Hong Kong loves capitalism. It is one of the financial centers of the world. The people of Hong Kong would do anything for a leader such as Trump. I think Hong Kong would be a wonderful and prosperous addition to America.

And Californians would be right at home under Communist rule in China.

If we negotiate well, maybe we can even get Macao thrown into the deal. What a great trade. Who’s with me?

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 AM and at 5 p.m. every night on Newsmax TV (Cox cable channel 96).