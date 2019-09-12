WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Another great week for President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

I t was another great week for President Donald Trump. And I guess it’s up to me to spread the word.

Why do I need to trumpet Trump? Because the president will never get credit from the liberal, Trump- hating mainstream media for anything he achieves.

First, because of Trump’s tireless achievements, the generic Democrat/Republican poll is out. Democrats held a 52-43 lead in advance of the 2018 midterms. Today, it’s a dead heat. That bodes well for the GOP’s chances to retake the House.

I guess advocating reparations, open borders, free health care for illegals, killing cows and banning straws has its limitations.

Second, Trump single-handedly produced a huge congressional victory for the GOP. For days now, we all heard in the mainstream media how the special election for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District was a ”bellwether race” for Trump. Why? Because Dan Bishop, the GOP candidate, was 17 points behind three weeks ago. So the media created a narrative that if Bishop lost, Trump was doomed to defeat in 2020.

Guess who won? A Trump rally on Monday night pulled Bishop to victory. I’m betting the media make this story disappear. Now that Trump won, you’ll never hear another word about it.

Third, the International Union of Police Associations, representing more than 100,000 police officers, officially endorsed President Trump for re-election. The message is simple: America’s cops love Trump.

Why are Trump and the GOP winning?

■ 6.2 million Americans are off food stamps because of the still-booming Trump economy. That saves taxpayers $9 billion annually.

■ The latest census data found U.S. household income hit the highest level in nearly two decades, while the U.S. poverty rate fell to its lowest level since 2001.

■ Black poverty just hit an all-time low under President Trump. The man the media call a “racist” is making black America great again.

■ Last week’s jobs report found wages increased by 3 percent or better for the 13th consecutive month. Trump is making middle-class American workers great again. CNBC had to admit (it must have been painful), “The economic numbers are continuing to defy the recession hype.”

■ Border crossings were dramatically lower in August, down more than 60 percent from May. Why? Trump forced Mexico to send troops to defend the border. Another big win for Trump.

Compare this to the insanity and extremism on display by the Democratic National Committee in San Francisco days ago. The DNC adopted a resolution condemning “religious liberty” and praising Democrats as the party of anyone who doesn’t believe in God or religion.

I’m thinking that wasn’t a very smart move.

Compare notes. You decide. Trump and the booming economy, a more secure border, more prosperity, less poverty, higher wages and the support of the heroic police officers of America … or the party that openly hates Christians and religious Americans and roots for recession so they can win the election.

I’m taking all bets on this one. Democrats will be … The Biggest Losers.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.