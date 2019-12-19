WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Donald Trump is as presidential as they come

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Why do Democrats hate President Donald Trump so much? And why do Republicans love him so much?

I believe it all starts with another question: Is Trump presidential?

I just returned from a White House visit. I attended the White House Hanukkah party with President Trump.

Liberals argue Trump isn’t “presidential.” They claim he’s lowered the bar for presidential behavior. I witnessed the exact opposite on my trip to the White House.

I was a witness to history. President Trump stood in the East Room to announce an executive order declaring Judaism was no longer just a religion, but a race and nationality, too. That allows the Trump administration to cut off federal funding to colleges that tolerate hate speech toward Jews and Israel, just as they now do for hate speech involving African-Americans and others. Why shouldn’t the Jews be protected under U.S. law like any other race? Bravo.

In a Fox news commentary just days after the 2016 election, I called this president “the first Jewish president.” Just a few months ago on my TV show, I called Trump “the king of the Jews.” It started a global discussion. I stand by my words. I’m proud of my words. I was right on the money.

Trump killed the Iran treaty — the biggest threat to Israel’s existence ever. Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and boldly moved the U.S. Embassy there. Trump recognized the Golan Heights as belonging to Israel. Trump shuttered the Palestinian Mission in Washington, D.C., until they negotiate fairly for peace. Now Trump will end hate speech and the vicious, hateful BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) on college campuses across America.

Trump has done more for the Jewish people than any president ever. It’s not even close.

So if Barack Obama, George W. Bush or Bill Clinton had better manners or were less offensive and more traditional, I really don’t care.

Who did more for middle-class Americans? For the economy? For jobs and higher wages? For Israel? Who has dramatically reduced illegal immigration at the border? Who won the first phase of the trade war, thereby forcing China to treat American manufacturers and workers fairly? The answers are Trump, Trump and more Trump.

Manners don’t matter. Achievements do.

To me, the definition of “presidential” is the guy who fights hardest for Americans. It’s the guy who stands up for Americans. It’s the guy who puts more food on my table. And, for me specifically as a Jewish-American, it’s the president who fights for Israel and the Jewish people. Trump wins on all counts.

For 63 million Americans who voted for Trump in 2016, and millions more who have grown to love Trump because of his remarkable achievements in his first term, Trump is absolutely “presidential.” As a matter of fact, he puts past presidents to shame. He puts Congress to shame. Maybe that’s precisely why they hate him so much. And it’s why we love him.

President Donald J. Trump is actually the most presidential president ever.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 AM and at 5 p.m. every night on Newsmax TV (Cox cable channel 96).