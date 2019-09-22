WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Donald Trump poised for electoral landslide

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Is President Donald Trump about to win re-election in a 35- to 40-state electoral landslide? The signs are everywhere.

Trump just raised $15 million in one day … in California.The biggest business leaders in America are betting on Trump … even in ultra-liberal, ultra-blue California.

By way of comparison, California’s own liberal darling Kamala Harris raised $12 million nationally … over three months.

Think about this for a moment. Trump was outspent by more than 2-to-1 in the 2016 election. Still, Hillary Clinton couldn’t beat him.

This time around, Trump will have $2 billion to spend. Trump beat Hillary with $600 million. What chance do Democrats have against Trump and $2 billion?

CNN also just got a dose of reality. CNN sent reporter Martin Savidge to Minnesota, a deep blue Democrat stronghold where the blue-collar, working-class residents are lifelong Democrats. Everyone Savidge met said they are voting for Trump. This was all recorded on camera.

Why? Because anyone with a job and common sense can see the Democratic Party is insane. Elect any Democrat but Joe Biden and it’s clear you’ll be out looking for work the day after the election.

With the Democrat plans to spend trillions on “Medicare for All,” trillions on free child care, trillions on free college, trillions on free health care for illegals and tens of trillions on the infamous Green New Deal, America will be bankrupt and closed for business.

Crazy, radical Democrats such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claim the world will end in 12 years. I don’t know about the world, but I know the date the American Dream ends. Mark it down. If any Democrat other than Biden wins, it’s Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

I say this because the delusional media actually think, hope and pray that Biden is their savior. They think Biden can beat Trump. That’s why they’re rooting so hard for him.

Even the liberal media clearly understand deep down that Democrats are headed for a landslide defeat in 2020 if they run anyone but Biden.

But Biden isn’t their answer. The Democrats and their promotion department (i.e., the mainstream media) are delusional about Biden. Biden will never be the nominee. Great-grandpa Biden doesn’t know where he is anymore. His mind is wandering off to imaginary fights with some thug named “Corn Pop.”

Biden doesn’t know what year it is. In a recent Democrat presidential debate, he asked voters to go to Biden3030. Folks, if you are so old you can’t remember your website is Biden2020, you can’t be president. You belong in a nursing home.

Biden doesn’t know where he is. He was recently addressing the press in Vermont and said how much he loves it in New Hampshire.

Biden doesn’t know the population of America. Days ago, he boasted that his economic plan would put 720 million women back to work. There are only 330 million people in the country.

Poor Joe wants to be president so badly. The liberal media want it so badly for him. But “want” doesn’t cut it. Biden will never be president. Poor Joe just doesn’t have it anymore. All the hopes and prayers in the world won’t change that.

Besides, I’ll bet serious coin there’s a photo out there of Biden in blackface. Ask the governor of Virginia. Or the attorney general of Virginia. Or Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada. All the hypocrite liberals who call others “racist” seem to have those blackface photos in their past.

So if I’m right and Biden will never be the nominee, what do the Democrats have? Wacko, extreme Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders.

Get ready for a Trump electoral landslide.

