WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Donald Trump to Democrats: Please keep on talking

Kamala Harris, Rashida Tlaib and AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) are at it again. Their insanity, racism and hate speech are the best gifts ever for President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Harris just announced her plan to save America. If she is elected president, she’ll give $100 billion of taxpayer money to black Americans to buy homes.

Do you think the Democrat Party and leftist mainstream media would call me “racist” for suggesting we give money to only one race of Americans? Of course, they would. And they’d be right. Because I’m Jewish, how about I announce a plan to give $100 billion of taxpayer money to Jews to buy homes. How do you think that would go over with Kamala?

I know how my friends feel about Harris’s plan. Over the July Fourth weekend, I had calls, texts and emails from a dozen of my childhood buddies. They’re all Italian. Every one of them asked “Where’s my $100 billion?” They all suggested a plan to give $100 billion to Italians and Jews to buy homes. Kamala has inspired them.

How can any politician propose giving taxpayer money to only one group of Americans, based on race? How is Harris not laughed off the presidential stage? How is she not called a racist?

I’m Jewish and Jews have always faced discrimination and prejudice. Why can’t a politician just hand me money for being a Jew?

Harris is obviously a fool. She’s clearly a racist. And she should be charged with bribery.

Then there’s Ocasio-Cortez, D-Venezuela, and Tlaib, D-Hamas/Hezbollah. They both spent the July Fourth holiday repeating the lie that President Trump is putting illegal aliens in “concentration camps.” As a Jew, I find the comments of these radical Democrat fools to be offensive, disgraceful and disgusting.

My relatives were put into real concentration camps. They were born in Germany. They were legal citizens. They committed no crimes. They were taxpaying citizens. They were educated and cultured and contributed to society. Then the Gestapo came in the middle of the night, herded them onto railcars, took away everything they owned, made them serve as slave labor at gunpoint and then murdered them in gas chambers. That’s the definition of a “concentration camp.”

Putting illegal aliens who purposely evade the laws of America by invading our country into detention facilities — with food, water, clothing, diapers, air conditioning and protected by American guards from rapists, violent gangs and drug cartels of their own countries — is a far cry from putting them in “concentration camps.”

My guess is these detainees live better and safer lives in our detention camps than in their old countries. They are free to leave anytime and go back to the horrible crime-ridden, poverty-stricken, socialist hellholes they came from.

America doesn’t run “concentration camps.” And no politician will ever give our taxpayer money to one race of Americans to buy homes. Over my dead body.

But these Democrats should keep on talking. They’re the gift that keeps on giving to President Trump and the GOP.

