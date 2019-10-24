WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Elizabeth Warren is a gift for President Trump

Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

Who’s going to defeat President Donald Trump and his booming economy? Democrats have only one answer at the moment. Everyone agrees Elizabeth Warren is their presidential front-runner.

Really? Are you kidding?

I’ll get to Warren in a moment. But first, I’ll bet you haven’t even heard about all the positive signs for Trump. It’s a blackout by the mainstream media. That’s why I’m here. To be your Paul Revere: “A Trump victory is coming. A Trump victory is coming.”

Have you seen the Moody’s presidential analytics model? They actually have three models. Their models have correctly predicted every U.S. presidential election since 1980 — except 2016. They never saw Trump coming. But neither did anyone else (except me).

Their three analytics models not only predict a Trump victory, they predict Trump will surpass his 304-227 electoral landslide of 2016. Moody’s models show Trump could win as many as 351 electoral votes.

Louisiana held a statewide election last week. Democrats were wiped out at every level. And Republicans in the Louisiana Senate won a coveted supermajority. While Democrats are talking impeachment, the GOP swept everything in sight.

At the same time, the Republican National Committee raised an all-time record $27.3 million in September. It has $59.2 million cash on hand versus the Democratic National Committee, which is $7.3 million in debt.

What explains why President Trump is doing so well while Democrats scream for his impeachment? Warren. She may be the worst candidate in history. And she’s the best the Democrats have.

Democrats will have a hard time making the case Trump is a “liar,” while their candidate falsely claimed American Indian heritage for 20 years to collect a $400,000 annual salary at Harvard Law School. That’s one heck of a whopper.

It’s also kind of hard to call Trump a “racist” while Warren took millions of dollars over those 20 years away from real minority candidates.

Meanwhile Trump has produced the lowest black and Hispanic unemployment in history.

Warren wants “Medicare for All,” but refuses to say how or who will pay for it. Even Bernie Sanders (who has the same plan) admits taxes would go up dramatically for the middle class.

Warren will bankrupt you … and she’s dishonest. That’s a bad combination.

Warren just threatened Israel. She says she will make foreign aid to Israel conditional on whether they buckle to her demand to stop building settlements in the West Bank.

By the way, isn’t this one of the things that Democrats are trying to impeach Trump for? For threatening to hold back foreign aid until a country does something the U.S. president demands?

Warren wants pay $1 billion in reparations to black Americans — in the name of climate change. Huh?

Then comes the big one. Warren not only wants open borders and free health care for illegals, she also says transgender illegal alien border crossers must be released into the United States immediately.

Transgender illegal aliens are the first priority of the Democrat presidential front-runner. Need I say another word?

Trust me. A Trump electoral landslide is coming.

