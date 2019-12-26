WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Giving thanks during the holiday season

Thank God we were all born in the United States, the greatest nation in world history.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This is my Christmas column. Let’s take one day off to appreciate blessings. We’ve all been blessed in 2019. I know I have.

What an honor and privilege to present my opinions to the citizens of Las Vegas. I count my blessings every day.

Living in Las Vegas has been a blessing, too. Nevada is always among the fastest-growing states, and Las Vegas is usually one of the fastest-growing cities for a reason. Sunshine, low taxes, the best restaurants in the world and smaller government. That’s an unbeatable combination. And one heck of a blessing. We all hit the lottery.

And of course, our biggest blessing of all is President Donald J. Trump. This past Saturday was the single biggest shopping day in U.S. retail history, with $34.4 billion in sales.

We all know the employment numbers by now — record after record broken. The most Americans working ever. The lowest unemployment in 50-plus years. The lowest unemployment ever for African-Americans and Hispanics.

And to top it off, 2019 is now officially the greatest year in U.S. stock market history. The Dow is up more 5,000 points over the past 12 months and more than 10,000 points since Trump’s election.

The markets have increased under President Trump more than under any president in history. That’s counting every president’s entire term in office. So Trump has done more for the economy in fewer than three years than any other president ever did in eight full years.

And I’ve already written how Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama combined over 16 years to increase middle-class incomes by pennies, while Trump has increased middle-class incomes by more than $5,000 in less than three years, while also increasing your take-home pay with lower taxes.

If you run a business, have a job or want a job, Trump is a one-man blessing tsunami, hurricane and tornado.

So here’s my closing advice. If you want to be happy in life, start each day by praying. And count each of your blessings. Take inventory of all the great things in your life and block out the bad. This advice alone will change your life.

Say “Merry Christmas” this time of year to everyone you meet. You’ll be shocked at the positive response.

Always say thank you, you’re welcome and God bless you. Hold doors open for women. Thank God for police officers, active-duty military and veterans who served and sacrificed for this country. Pray for their safety every night before bedtime.

Thank God we were all born in the United States, the greatest nation in world history (by a mile). And give thanks that we all found our way to Las Vegas. We are all blessed.

Lastly, I thank God for the blessing of all of my Review-Journal readers, both conservatives and liberals. I appreciate every letter. It is a great honor to hear from each of you.

Merry Christmas.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 AM and at 5 p.m. every night on Newsmax TV (Cox cable channel 96).