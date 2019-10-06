WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: If you’re looking for work, Donald Trump is your man

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

I have at least 1,000 things to write about. I could fill this column for the next 365 days. But I have to scrap them once again. President Donald Trump screws up my plans every time.

That darn Trump economy keeps interfering.

Trump did it again. How good is Trump’s economy? Trump’s economy is so good, and jobs are booming with such ferocity, that the Democratic Party no longer has to depend on Ukraine-connected gas companies to employ all their sons.

It’s that good!

Or didn’t you hear the recent report that Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s son, was an executive with a gas company that had ties to Ukraine. And, according to the report, Pelosi appeared in the company’s promotional video.

Personally, I’m offended. I was the 2008 Libertarian vice presidential nominee. But no one ever offers me any sweetheart deals. I wonder why? What’s wrong with my resume?

Maybe it’s because I’m the founder of AARP: Americans Against Rotten Politicians.

Maybe it’s because I campaigned for limited government, for corrupt politicians to be indicted, for all politicians to be term limited and for more power to the American people. Could that be it?

Or maybe it’s because I’m a S.O.B. (son of a butcher). And neither my mommy nor daddy controls a $4 trillion U.S. budget. I’m betting that’s it.

But I digress. I have to get back to the Trump economy. Trump never leaves me any choice.

The poor Democrats tried so hard to talk America into a recession. They preached economic doom and gloom. They reminded me of Freddy Krueger in “Nightmare on Elm Street.” They wanted us all scared, depressed and seeing visions of our own death and doom.

Oops. Another epic fail. No one listened.

Try as Democrats may, they can’t keep Trump down. Lower taxes, fewer regulations and a pro-business attitude from the White House just keep beating the Democrats’ brains in.

The federal government released new jobs numbers on Friday morning. Unemployment hit a brand new 50-year low in September. The national unemployment rate is 3.5 percent. Amazing.

We added 136,000 new jobs in September. Which is good, but not remarkable. You know why? Many experts say the country is at full employment. There is nowhere else to go. We can’t create any more jobs because pretty much everyone who wants a job already has one.

The jobless rate for Hispanics hit the lowest number in history — again. The jobless rate for blacks stayed at the lowest in history.

And government economists revised upward the jobs numbers for the previous two months (July and August). We just added an extra 45,000 jobs over the summer.

Trump has produced more than 6.3 million new jobs in his first 30 months as president. At the exact same time of his presidency, Barack Obama lost 2.5 million jobs. Add it up. Trump is almost 9 million jobs better than Obama.

What a lesson for the electorate. If you’re black or Hispanic and you want a job, Trump is your man. Bravo, President Trump.

