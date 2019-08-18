WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Mayor Pete crosses the line on illegals

Tipping them off to help them avoid detection is a crime.

Guess what we just found out? A candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination may very well be a criminal, even a traitor.

His name is Pete Buttigieg.

This clown wants to be president of the United States? He should be in a prison cell thinking about the criminal conspiracy he has created that put law enforcement lives in danger.

We can all agree to disagree about our political views. I personally want a very high and thick wall, thousands of drones hovering over the wall and thousands of additional border agents behind it. I want to protect America first, American taxpayers, American jobs and the integrity of the election system. Democrats obviously disagree. And that’s fair. A political opinion is not a crime.

But what we don’t have is the right to break the law if we don’t like it.

There are radical, extreme, wild-eyed Democrats running for president who want to change laws to help lawbreakers. And that’s tragic. But it’s not illegal. Feeling bad for lawbreakers, wanting to decriminalize their crime (crossing our border illegally), wanting to give them free health insurance — it may all sound crazy. But it’s not illegal to fight for these things.

But breaking the current law is a crime. Aiding and abetting criminals is a crime.

Take, for example, the liberal judge in Massachusetts who told the illegal alien felon standing in her court to race out the back door because ICE agents were waiting in front to deport him. That’s aiding and abetting a criminal.

Thankfully, that judge was indicted and removed from the bench.

Yet here is Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has committed a far more serious crime than a judge telling a felon to run. Those are words. And you could argue it was a stupid, reckless, spur-of-the-moment decision. A crime, yes. But without any premeditated plan.

Mayor Pete, on the other hand, took premeditated action — and on a grand scale.

News was out last week that Mayor Pete was one of the creators of a “phone tree” — an automated, calling system to alert illegal aliens in his city whenever ICE raids were coming. The goal was to quickly and efficiently encourage illegal aliens (including, of course, dangerous and violent felons) to evade U.S. law enforcement officials.

Folks, no matter your politics, this is a serious crime against the American people and the rule of law. This is the aiding and abetting of criminals. In my opinion, this is the very definition of treason. And this premeditated criminal conspiracy potentially put the lives of ICE agents at risk.

What if an ICE agent were ambushed and murdered by MS-13 gang members, tipped off by Mayor Pete’s system? In that case, I think it’s clear the “alert system” created and coordinated by Mayor Pete would have directly led to the murder of a federal law enforcement officer. The law calls that “conspiracy to commit murder.”

There is no question in my mind what needs to happen next. Just like that liberal judge, Mayor Pete must be indicted and prosecuted for his criminal conspiracy.

Politicians cannot break the law because they don’t like it. Actions have consequences. How did Barack Obama put it? This is the perfect “teaching moment.”

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.