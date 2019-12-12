WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: President Donald Trump should campaign to end taxes on Social Security checks

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Back in November, I wrote a column offering advice to President Donald Trump on how he could seal re-election and practically guarantee an electoral landslide. This is Part II of the story.

My first idea was to campaign on a gigantic middle-class tax cut to match the business tax cut from his first term. How well is that tax cut working? I believe 266,000 new jobs in November and 41,000 jobs added to the revised September and October reports answer that question emphatically.

It’s important to note that Canada (a much smaller country in terms of population) just announced it lost 70,000 jobs in November. We’re in an economic boom. Canada is nearing a recession. What’s the difference?

America under Trump cut taxes and slashed regulations. We’re pro-oil drilling and pro-fracking. We’re pro-business. Canada is led by politically correct, anti-business socialist Justin Trudeau, who mocks Trump, believes in higher taxes, massive regulations, climate change, open borders and, of course, government-run health care.

All the things Democrats here are campaigning on for 2020.

Thank God we have Trump. If Hillary Clinton had been elected, there’s no need to guess what would’ve happened. Canada would have been America’s future.

By the way, Mexico is in the same miserable shape. Its economy is dying under a socialist leader. So re-electing Trump is essential to the survival of all of our jobs, paychecks and retirement accounts. That’s why I keep coming up with ways for Trump to seal the deal.

This Part II guarantees not just a second term for Trump, but a Trump landslide. It’s such a simple idea: Trump should campaign on the elimination of taxes on Social Security benefits.

Democrats are in such a rush to give away trillions of dollars to illegal aliens and people on welfare. They also want a Green New Deal and “Medicare for All.” It’s all bribery to people who want government to take care of them from cradle to grave.

Senior citizens have worked and paid taxes their whole lives. They slaved, saved and sacrificed for this country and their kids and grandkids. They deserve a break. They’ve earned a break. It’s not a giveaway. It’s their own money they paid into the system for 40 or 50 years.

Social Security is the worst deal possible. Government grabs our money for 50 years, then pays it back at horrible interest. But why on earth should any of us have to pay taxes on it after age 65? We already paid taxes on it the first time around. This is double taxation without representation.

You should campaign on making Social Security tax free for seniors, Mr. President. Millions of seniors and soon-to-be seniors will love you forever. You’ll turn lifelong Democrats into loyal Republicans. Those votes will help you sweep to a landslide victory.

And it guarantees you win Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and maybe even Nevada — the places where all the seniors are moving. Heck, you might even win a few million extra votes from seniors in New York and California.

Trump wins. Democrats are finished. Checkmate. Merry Christmas.

