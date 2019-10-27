WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: So much fake news floating around

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Last week, I wrote about why you can’t trust a word the biased, liberal mainstream media tells you about President Donald Trump. They distort, mislead, misrepresent, slander and muddle context.

As their Marxist hero Saul Alinsky taught them in “Rules for Radicals,” the ends justify the means. In other words, anything goes — any lie is excused — to create “fairness, equality and social justice.”

As an example, all we’ve heard for months is how we are either entering a recession or already in one. The mainstream media, now the PR arm of the Democratic Party, drills into your head a hundred times a day, “Things are getting worse, the Trump economy is sinking, get ready for bad times.”

Is that true? Or is it fake news?

Against all odds, jobless claims fell this past week. The so-called “experts” were shocked. There was a massive GM strike. GM’s suppliers were expected to lay off workers. But they didn’t. The demand for U.S. workers remains high. Everyone who wants a job, has a job. Wages are growing. And there are few layoffs. In a tight job market, companies can’t afford to let anyone go.

Then a CNBC headline announced, “2019 is Shaping Up as One of the Best Years Ever for Investing.” It reports this could be the first year in history every asset class is up double digits — stocks, bonds, oil and gold. The S&P is up 22 percent, gold is up 16 percent, oil is up 17.8 percent and U.S. Treasury bonds are up 9 percent.

This is what you call the Trump Economic Miracle.

But sadly, I’m here to report you can’t trust any of the polls either. They are as fake as the news.

Recent Fox News and Gallup polls were used by the liberal mainstream media to prove America has turned against President Trump. Both polls were as crooked as a $3 bill.

The Fox News poll did not measure using reliable “likely voters.” It polled only notoriously unreliable “registered voters.” And it over-represented Democrats by a mile. Forty-eight percent of the respondents were Democrats. But in the real electorate, Democrats make up 31 percent of the voters. That’s a massive double-digit swing in favor of Democrats. That’s as “fake” as polling gets.

Of course, those fake metrics produced a poll that showed 51 percent of voters support Trump being impeached and removed from office.

Then Gallup produced a poll that showed 52 percent of Americans support Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. But Gallup never asked if respondents were registered to vote. These were 1,526 random people who answered their phones. Gallup also never checked if they were illegal aliens or non-citizens. Many of the respondents answered the questions in Spanish.

But it gets worse. Gallup also weighted the poll in favor of Democrats. As an example, each Republican who answered was counted as only 85 percent of a respondent, while Democrats who responded were counted as 107 percent. The poll also over-weighted nonwhites by 6 percent over actual numbers in the electorate, according to Pew Research.

Now you know why the results came out so skewed against President Trump. Pure fake news. If you poll more Democrats, of course the results will be deadly for Trump.

I have the answer. My new “Root Poll” will poll only Republicans, conservatives, patriots, gun owners and business owners. I’m betting my poll will show 90 percent of the electorate supports Trump. That’s proof that Trump will be re-elected, right?

My “Root Poll” makes about as much sense as the fake-news polls you’ve been force-fed by the fake-news media.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.