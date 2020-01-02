WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Thank President Donald Trump for a Happy New Year

He is delivering on his promise to secure the borders and make America great again.

Happy New Year. Welcome to 2020. President Donald Trump has stolen the thunder of Barack Obama. It’s a New Year actually filled with “hope and change.” Someone has actually “fundamentally changed” the direction of America. And it wasn’t Obama.

There were two primary reasons why President Trump was elected. Foremost was the economy. The Obama economy was dreadful. The middle class and small businesses (the economic engine of America) were decimated. America, capitalism, opportunity and mobility were in severe decline. Trump changed all of that — quickly.

On the day Trump took over, America’s economy made up 21 percent of the global economy. Today America’s economy makes up just under 25 percent of the global economy.

Trump accomplished all of this while facing impeachment; one of the most nonstop negative media barrages in history; and conducting a bold trade war with China. Trump won big — with two hands and one leg tied behind his back.

The middle class is working again. Wages are up. High-paying manufacturing jobs are back with a vengeance. Consumer and small-business confidence is through the roof. Three recent polls put Trump’s support among black voters at 30 percent.

Trump delivered.

The second reason Trump was elected was to finally deliver border security. Every step of the way, Trump has faced (ironically) a wall of roadblocks from vicious Democrats in Congress, lawless Obama judges and liberal ACLU lawyers. Yet inch by inch, Trump is winning. We are gaining control of our borders.

If, like me, you support a secure border, national sovereignty, legal immigration based on the rule of law and a nation of immigrants who come for work, not welfare, here are just a few of Trump’s biggest hits of 2019.

■ Trump declared a national security emergency on the border and bypassed Congress to fund the wall with money from the military budget. The Supreme Court ruled in Trump’s favor.

■ Trump pressured Mexico to indirectly pay for the wall. Mexico agreed to place tens of thousands of troops on both the U.S.-Mexico border and Mexico’s southern border with Central America. The flow of migrants was dramatically slowed.

■ Trump pressured Central American nations into signing a deal allowing America to send migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras back home if they failed to first claim asylum in their own country. The flow of migrants dramatically dropped.

■ Trump instituted a policy requiring migrants claiming asylum to stay in Mexico while awaiting their court hearings instead of disappearing into the United States. Since then, fewer than 1 percent of asylum requests have been granted. In other words, illegal aliens are stuck in Mexico.

■ Trump issued the “public charge rule” that requires all immigrants to prove they are financially self-sufficient before they are allowed to enter the United States.

Trump is delivering on his promise to secure the borders and make America great again. Democrats have put up a ferocious fight. They’ve won a few skirmishes, but they are badly losing the war. Trump has fundamentally changed America.

Happy Trump New Year.

