WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Trump continues to keep winning

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump has done it again. He just keeps winning. He just keeps proving the Trump Doctrine works magnificently.

Don’t look now, but Trump has even built his wall — and Mexico is paying for it. More on that later.

First, I want to explain how and why Trump is winning like no president in history. Even UFC legend Conor McGregor just called President Trump “the GOAT” — as in “the greatest of all time.”

It’s all because of the Trump Doctrine, a mixture of Trump’s unique business acumen and negotiating skills. No other politician in the world has this combination of traits.

Like McGregor, Americans can see Trump is getting tangible results.

First, the economy. Trump’s has created an economic miracle and a true “Goldilocks economy.” It’s perfect. It’s just right.

Trump knows jobs. We have millions of jobs. He knows how to get things moving. We’ve seen a dramatic bump in economic growth. He focuses with laser-like intensity on the middle class. We’re enjoying dramatic middle-class wage growth. He understands stocks. We’re in the midst of one of the great stock markets of all time. Yet there’s no inflation. This is the perfect economy.

Second, Trump understands the art of the deal. Actually, he wrote the book. America is the economic engine of the world. Every country in the world needs us more than we need them. Without our consumers, the world is out of business.

So Trump understands America is in the driver’s seat. We are in perfect position to make demands. The rest of the world has no choice but to blink. Under Trump, we are no longer the world’s doormat.

We won with China. Trump brought the country to its knees. China came back to the table and capitulated. It was a massive victory for the U.S. economy, small business, manufacturers, farmers, energy companies and American jobs.

We won with Iran. Iran responds only to strength. Trump flexed America’s muscle. Not only did Iran cave like a paper tiger, but the Iranian people were emboldened. Trump inspired them to rise up against their evil leaders. Iranian protesters days ago refused to step on an American flag. Trump’s strength has changed the world.

Now we get to Mexico. Illegal immigrant crossings nationwide are down almost 80 percent. At the Arizona-Mexico border, illegal crossings are down by 94 percent. Once overcrowded dorms, where we house illegal border crossers, are now empty. And Mexico is keeping illegals who demand asylum on their side of the border. It’s another huge Trump victory.

How did he do it? Trump won a masterful negotiation with Mexico. Trump understood Mexico needs us far more than we need it. We can make its economy crumble in a nanosecond. Mexico blinked. Just like China and Iran.

Faced with tariffs and economic ruin, Mexican officials agreed to place thousands of troops, at their expense, at both their northern and southern borders. Suddenly, no one can get through. A Mexican journalist just named this human wall of Mexican troops “Trump’s Wall.”

So, in fact, Trump has built the wall, a human wall. And Mexico is paying for it. Bravo.

Past politicians let the world step all over America and U.S. workers. There’s a new sheriff in town. He’s a businessman who understands we are the greatest nation in world history, ever blessed by God. And we are in a position of strength to make demands and win negotiations with anyone, anywhere, anytime.

That’s the real Trump Doctrine. #WINNING.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 AM and at 5 p.m. every night on Newsmax TV (Cox cable channel 96).