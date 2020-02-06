WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Trump delivers gem amid Pelosi’s hatred

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It’s unfair. Now President Donald Trump is just showing off. I almost feel sorry for Democrats. Almost.

Before I get to the president’s masterful State of the Union performance, let me take a moment to thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She gets the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She sealed the election for Trump and lost the House for Democrats.

So thank you, Nancy, for the single most selfish, ignorant, petty, childish act in U.S. political history. That image of you ripping up the president’s State of the Union speech will live in infamy. You just showed the whole country who Democrats really are. It’s clear to everyone now: Democrats hate Trump more than they love America.

What’s that famous saying? If a picture paints a thousand words, then a video paints a thousand pictures? Pelosi’s hate video will be the defining image of the 2020 election.

Now, on to the speech. It was Trump’s moment in time. Long ago, before Trump won the presidency, I called him “the new Ronald Reagan.” Just like Reagan, I knew he’d turn around the country, straighten out the mess left by a Democrat president and make the economy roar. And I knew Trump’s energy and bigger-than-life personality would re-energize my beloved GOP. Last night, Trump officially became Reagan.

Trump’s State of the Union combined a celebration of America’s greatness with a joyride through Trump’s economic mega-success and his achievements for the American people — specifically, his achievements for black and Hispanic Americans.

Instead of partisan vitriol, Trump showcased guests who represented America’s greatness. Trump showcased stories that made us cheer and cry. Like when that hero soldier appeared to surprise his wife and little children. Like when Trump awarded a surprise charter school scholarship to a sweet African American girl. Like when Trump announced he had promoted an African American WWII pilot to brigadier general. Like when he awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor to Rush Limbaugh, pinning his medal on the spot. Like when he introduced us to the families of American heroes killed by terrorists and then made it clear he had given the orders to hunt those terrorists down and kill them.

This was the finest day of Trump’s presidency. Even before the speech, Gallup put Trump’s approval rating at 49 percent, his highest number ever. That number was 63 percent when it came to the economy. That’s 18 points higher than Barack Obama at the same point in his presidency. A landslide.

Democrats are panicking. Remember James Carville? He was Bill Clinton’s strategist. He invented, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Appearing on MSNBC, Carville said he was “scared to death” for the Democratic Party.

Trump is now playing on the Democrats’ home field. Trump has secured his 63 million voters from 2016. He’s secured the white middle class. Now, he’s going after Democrat voters. Now he’s going after black, Hispanic and female voters.

Trump is Reagan. He’s aiming for a landslide like Reagan secured over Walter Mondale. And all Democrats have is that image of a petulant, bitter Nancy Pelosi. It’s not even fair. That makes me smile from ear to ear.

