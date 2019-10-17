WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Trump economy a boon to American middle class

In stark contrast to the economy under George W. Bush and Barack Obama

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

There is so much controversy in the news. And controversy is exciting. But for today’s column, I’m going to stick to plain, old-fashioned facts.

In this case, the truth hurts both parties.

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about President Donald Trump’s remarkable household income numbers for middle-class families. But the story has gotten even better. I recently heard from my great buddy Steve Moore, former economic adviser to President Trump. Steve was over the top with enthusiasm. He’s just crunched the numbers. And the news is remarkable.

These aren’t partisan stats from Trump or the GOP or me. These stats are direct from the U.S. government.

These numbers not only prove what a magnificent hero Trump is to middle-class Americans. They prove that both George W. Bush and Barack Obama were terrible failures. Which, of course, embarrasses the Bush and Obama families and all their supporters. These numbers destroy both the GOP and Democrat establishments. They both failed the great American middle class.

No wonder establishment members of both parties hate Trump.

First, let’s look at Bush. From the start of Bush’s presidency in January 2001 to the end in January 2009, median household income rose from $60,906 to $61,308. That means the average middle-class household income was up by a measly $402 over eight long years.

By the way, taken over 96 months, that’s an increase of $4.19 per month. Don’t spend it all at once!

Obama was worse. Obama started in January 2009 with a median household income of $61,308. The Obama era ended with a median income of $60,973 in January 2017. That’s a final number of negative $335 per household for eight long years.

Taken over 96 months, that’s a loss of $3.49 per month over the entire Obama presidency.

This 16-year reign of Bush/Obama began with median middle-class incomes at $60,906 and ended at $60,973. Average middle-class household incomes rose $67.

Can you imagine your income rising by only $67 over almost two decades of your career? You don’t have to imagine. It happened. Bush and Obama were dramatic failures.

Trump proves it. From January 2017 to today — just 2½ years — median household incomes for middle-class Americans rose from $60,973 to $65,976.

That’s a $5,000 rise in only 30 months under Trump.

Trump famously promised to make America and middle-class Americans great again. After 16 years of misery and malaise, he did it. The numbers prove it. He put the failed ideas of both parties to shame.

The average household saw an income increase of $67 over the 16 years of Bush and Obama versus $5,000 over 30 months under Trump.

I’m not an intellectual. I’m just a common-sense S.O.B. (son of a butcher). So I think I’ll just say … wow.

No wonder Democrats want impeachment in the headlines, rather than the Trump economic miracle. If the economy is the topic, Trump wins going away in 2020.

