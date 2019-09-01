WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Who’s the conspiracy theorist now?

Isn’t it funny how the liberal mainstream media loves to throw the term “conspiracy theorist” at any conservative who tells raw truth and asks lots of good questions about the biggest stories in the news?

In this April 30, 2018, file photo, former FBI director James Comey speaks during a stop on his book tour in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Isn’t it funny how the liberal mainstream media loves to throw the term “conspiracy theorist” at any conservative who tells raw truth and asks lots of good questions about the biggest stories in the news?

These are the exact same people who have spent the last 2½ years talking nonstop about a “Trump Russian collusion conspiracy” that never existed. So, who are the real conspiracy theorists?

At the same time, this same liberal mainstream media ignored the biggest scandal in U.S. political history — the spying on Donald Trump both before and after the 2016 election. They didn’t notice a single problem with a FISA warrant issued to spy on a presidential campaign, using dirt provided by proven liars and foreign agents, and paid for by Hillary and the DNC.

So, who are the real conspiracy theorists?

These are the same people who said nothing, asked nothing, and took President Barack Obama’s word for it that he knew nothing about the biggest IRS scandal in U.S. history — coincidentally aimed at conservative groups and Obama’s biggest critics (including me). Can you even imagine if President Donald Trump used the IRS to destroy his political opponents, then claimed he knew nothing about it?

Obama’s IRS scandal was not a conspiracy theory. It happened to me. Where were the media?

What do you call smart people in the media playing incredibly dumb to cover up a massive conspiracy they personally approved of? Conspiracy partners.

Remember when Nevada Sen. Harry Reid said he was told by “anonymous sources” that GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney never paid his taxes?

We know now the former U.S. Senate majority leader made up a conspiracy theory. A real whopper. And it helped re-elect Obama. The national media never said a word about “conspiracy theorist” and proven liar Harry Reid.

Remember when I wrote in these pages on multiple occasions about the most corrupt FBI in our nation’s history? My finger always pointed at James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

Days ago, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz literally destroyed Comey, laying out the case for him being the biggest liar, leaker and lawbreaker in FBI history.

At the same time, FBI sources report McCabe could face indictment in D.C. on charges of lying to federal agents about leads to news media.

So, who’s the conspiracy theorist now? This columnist who got it all right, or the mainstream media who covered it all up? Keep in mind that CNN recently hired McCabe as TV contributor. What TV network hires a guy just ahead of a potential indictment?

Days ago, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell, another liberal name-caller who peddles in nonstop conspiracy theories himself, had to apologize and retract a story about President Trump’s finances.

Also days ago, Bill Dudley, the former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, wrote a Bloomberg op-ed in which he all but told Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to push the economy into recession to prevent Trump’s re-election.

Did you hear about this massive scandal in the liberal media? I’m betting you didn’t. Why not?

These are just a few of the nonstop conspiracy theories and cover-ups of real conspiracies by the liberal mainstream media on display.

The people calling President Trump, conservatives and this columnist names are the real conspiracy theorists — and the perpetrators of a real conspiracy.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is host of the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show.” Listen from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and watch at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV, now on DirecTV and Dish.