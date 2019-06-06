WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Why my ranking predicts 2020 Trump landslide

There are valuable lessons in my story. My story is the reason I believe President Donald Trump will win in an electoral landslide in 2020.

I received wonderful news Monday. Talkers magazine — the Bible of America’s radio industry — named me to their Heavy Hundred list of the top 100 talk radio hosts in the United States. I made my debut at No. 62.

And, of course, No. 1 in Las Vegas.

Think of the numbers involved. I Googled “radio stations.” There are about 5,000 AM stations alone (which generally means “news and talk”). Assume the typical station has at least three hosts in its lineup. That’s 15,000 radio hosts in America.

I just made the Top 100 out of 15,000 hosts in a nation of 330 million people, in a career 3½ years old. What an honor.

And the company I’m keeping is awe-inspiring. The top five are Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Dave Ramsey, Mark Levin and Howard Stern. Those five combined reach tens of millions of Americans.

But those guys all had a big head start. Four years ago, I’d never hosted a talk radio show in my life. Stern started his radio career in 1975. Rush started in 1972. I started mine in 2016.

Why do I tell you this story? There are valuable lessons in my story. My story is the reason I believe President Donald Trump will win in an electoral landslide in 2020.

First, the media are lying when they say Trump is unpopular. My show is a nightly celebration of all things Trump (much like this column). I am a Paul Revere for Trump: I loudly and proudly tell my listeners about all the great things Trump has accomplished for America, 90 percent of which you won’t hear from the biased, mainstream media. Americans are hungry to hear the truth.

Secondly, like Trump, I spend all three hours of my show celebrating America. Where else can a SOB (son of a butcher) morph from a Vegas oddsmaker to one of the top political talk radio hosts in the country? As Don King says, “Only in America.”

That’s why Trump is a winner. He is a relentless champion of America, American workers and the American Dream. He won’t let the rest of the world push us around. He loves this country. People see that.

Third, my success didn’t happen by coincidence. America’s streets are paved with gold only if you earn it. In the past 3½ years of my journey, I’ve worked tirelessly and relentlessly 16 hours a day, seven days a week. That strategy works in any field.

Trump is the hardest-working president in history. The man fights for America first 24 hours a day. He is a human Energizer Bunny.

While Trump celebrates America, the left calls him terrible names and screams for his impeachment. Cher recently fantasized about Trump being raped in a prison cell. Do you believe this is what Americans want to hear?

Meanwhile, Trump stood on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony last week and shook the hands of all 900-plus graduates. What president ever did that? Trump loves America. That’s what Americans love about Trump.

Democrats don’t understand any of this. It goes right over their heads. That’s why Trump will win in an electoral landslide in 2020.

Wanna bet?

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.