WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Will Bernie Sanders be the last one standing?

Pick your poison. It just can’t get any worse for Democrats. They are in a UFC chokehold. They are politically dead in every direction they move.

Who is their nominee to beat President Donald Trump? Even as Joe Biden was leading by 20 points nationally, I recognized his support was a mile wide but an inch thick. No one really liked Biden. Even Barack Obama refused to endorse his own vice president.

Then the Trump impeachment hit. Just as I thought, Trump came out smelling like a rose. The only victim was Joe Biden.

A new national Quinnipiac poll reports that Biden’s support among African American Democrats dropped from 52 percent to 27 percent in the days after his Iowa debacle.

So who does that leave for Democrats. Bernie Sanders? This frightening, Fidel Castro-clone is the most radical candidate for president in America’s history. He’s also the most racist. He spent the most recent Democrat debate saying America is a “racist society from top to bottom.” Good luck getting the white American middle class to vote for that.

Who’s left? Pete Buttigieg? He’s a failed mayor of a small town who looks like he’s 12 years old and who just announced he wants to decriminalize all drugs, including heroin and meth. No need to waste any more ink on Mayor Pete.

All that’s left for Democrats is boring billionaire Mike Bloomberg. But Bloomberg may be the first politician in history to alienate both white and black voters at the same time. Bloomberg’s support is about to evaporate.

Bloomberg paints himself as a moderate. But I’ve pointed out that, once the great American middle class sees the details of his extreme, bordering-on-insane, transgender and immigration agenda, his chances of winning a general election are between slim and none.

But late breaking news is in: Bloomberg’s odds of winning a Democrat primary dominated by black voters just went to zero. The former New York mayor was caught on audio badmouthing blacks in one of the all-time racist rants. Democrats love to call Trump a “racist” and “KKK” supporter. Well, Bloomberg makes Trump sound like a bleeding-heart, civil rights activist.

Bloomberg was caught on audio in 2015 at the Aspen Institute saying that criminals are primarily minorities and they must be targeted by police and thrown up against walls to be frisked. I’m not kidding.

Bloomberg is heard saying, “95 percent of murders and murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. … Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male minorities 15 to 25 … That’s true in virtually every city … And that’s where the real crime is.” Bloomberg continued, “People say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana who are all minorities.’ Yes, that’s true. Why’d we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is throw them against the wall and frisk them.”

You thought Trump’s “Access Hollywood” video was bad? Bloomberg is finished.

Get ready for Sanders as the Democrat nominee. Good luck. You’re gonna need it up against the booming Trump economy.

