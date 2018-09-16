Welcome back Obama, we missed you

In my last column, I explained how Obama’s policies badly damaged my businesses and careers. But more importantly, I explained how small business owners like me see Obama as a walking, living, breathing, curse upon business. Whatever he touches dies, or winds up in a coma. If you own a business and you see Barack Obama coming, “run, hide, shelter.”

Former President Barack Obama speaks in Foellinger Auditorium on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, Ill., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Obama will receive a medal for the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government at a private ceremony following the speech. (Stephen Haas//The News-Gazette via AP)

Former President Barack Obama is back. He’s out of hibernation. He’s out campaigning again.

He should have stayed out of sight, out of mind. The pain and misery of Obama and his policies were fading from our consciences. But now Obama’s going to remind voters of how miserable life was under his administration.

Democrats are delusional. They’ve been fed a pack of lies about Obama’s supposed “popularity” by the mainstream media for a decade now.

If Obama was so popular, how can anyone explain that last Monday, Trump was at 48 percent approval with Rasmussen Reports. On the exact same day of the second year of Obama’s presidency, Sept. 10, 2010, Obama was at 42 percent. Trump is a full 6 points more popular than Obama with the only poll that measures voters accurately.

But that’s minor compared with real-world results. Over Obama’s eight years in office, he was so “popular” he wrecked the Democrat Party. Democrats lost the House, Senate, a majority of governors, lieutenant governors and secretaries of state and a majority of statehouses. Almost 1,000 seats changed hands from Democrats to Republicans while Obama was president. With friends like Obama, Democrats don’t need enemies.

In short, the GOP dominated U.S. politics while Obama was out campaigning as the leader of the Democrat Party and CEO of the economy. How do you explain that?

Remember James Carville’s famous but simple line: “It’s the economy, stupid.” Americans vote with their pocketbooks and wallets. They knew Obama’s economy stunk to high heaven. They knew business was bad and getting worse every day. They knew only crappy, low-wage, part-time jobs were created under Obama. Obama’s economy scared them to death.

Trump’s economy is powered by all the very things that destroyed Obama’s economy. Trump cut taxes. Obama raised them. Trump cut regulations. Obama added them by the thousands. Trump killed the Obamacare mandate and allowed consumers to buy cheaper plans. Obama made everyone spend a fortune or face a large fine by the IRS. Trump approved the Keystone pipeline, saved coal and reversed all of Obama’s onerous energy policies. Now we have the biggest energy boom in history.

Now Obama is taking credit for this economic boom. “Remember when it all started,” he says. Really? GDP was 1.9 percent in Obama’s final year. It’s 4.2 percent now. Obama is delusional.

Obama says Trump lies, while he deals in “facts” and “truth.” That’s funny. Obama is reminding American voters why they threw the Democrat Party out, from top to bottom, across this country. They ruin the economy and kill jobs, then they lie about it.

One other point needs to be made: Liberals will argue, “Wayne, Obama was elected as president twice.” Well, not really. The first time he was elected he had no record of any kind. He had no economic results to defend.

The second time Obama ran, I believe he used the IRS to steal the 2012 election. Obama’s IRS targeted, hounded, harassed and persecuted every conservative activist, donor and organization. Talk about collusion. Talk about conspiracy. Talk about interference in elections.

So, in reality, Obama was fairly elected once in his life. After that, once people saw the results of Obama’s policies, it was nonstop defeat.

All I can say to Obama is “Welcome back. We missed you on the campaign trail.”

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show.” Listen from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and watch at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV, now on DirecTV and Dish. His RJ columns run Thursdays and Sundays.