REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: District Court, Department 29

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In Department 29, Judge David Jones faces a challenge from David Lopez-Negrete, a chief deputy in the Clark County Public Defender’s Office who promises to fight for “equal justice under the law” and bring an “underrepresented perspective” to the bench.

Judge Jones, a graduate of McGeorge School of Law, was appointed to his position in 2016 and retained his seat in 2018. Unlike many of those serving on the bench, he has a background outside of the law, teaching government and history at Rancho High School after graduating from college. He scored exceptionally well on the Review-Journal’s Judging the Judges survey in 2019, earning an 85 percent retention score and gaining high marks for his preparation, fairness and expediency.

Judge David Jones has a bright future on the bench and there’s no reason to replace him.

