96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Opinion

RICH LOWRY: Beware Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of th ...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
More Stories
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neiber ...
EDITORIAL: Irony alert: Biden warns Trump will trigger inflation
Attendees of a rally in support of abortion rights hold signs reading “abortion is healthcare ...
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as President Joe Biden listens in the Rose Garden of the Wh ...
VICTOR JOECKS: Diversity pick complicates push to dump Biden
By Rich Lowry King Features
July 2, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In 1960, the New York Yankees fired their legendary manager Casey Stengel for being too old. “I’ll never make the mistake of being 70 again,” Stengel quipped. If Democrats dump Joe Biden, the president might want to say the same thing about being 81.

The biggest loser of the debate, besides the president himself, was first lady Jill Biden. One assumes that she was the one with the most influence on her husband’s foolhardy decision to run for a second term and could have persuaded him to stand down last year and give Democrats time to have a normal nomination process. Instead, she went along with the hubristic delusion that an already unsteady 80-something could serve in the most demanding job on the planet until … January 2029.

Now, the bodyguard of lies of Democrats and much of the left-of-center media that had protected Joe Biden from questions about his fitness for office has finally fallen away. Still, there’s no mechanism to force him out of the race unless he and Jill make the decision themselves. If Biden does exit, suddenly Donald Trump isn’t running against an octogenarian considered too old for a second term by a supermajority of Americans before his debate debacle.

The natural heir is the vice president. Kamala Harris has many weaknesses, but, at a youthful 59 years old, frailty is not one of them. As a historic nominee and a progressive Democrat, she would be the beneficiary of deliriously favorable coverage in glossy magazines and much of the elite media, at least initially.

On the other side of the ledger, she’s as unpopular as Biden and would be saddled with the administration’s record. She’s a terrible boss and is utterly charmless. Biden has held up pretty well in the Rust Belt states, when Harris would probably give up ground there. An upside of Biden’s age is that he seems too old to be a radical. Harris, though, is a progressive from central casting, combining the politics of Elizabeth Warren with the charisma of Al Gore.

Even with the age issue neutralized, Trump would be favored over her, so it’s not clear how much Democrats would gain by making a painful switcheroo.

If Biden goes, it will be an admission that he was a failure and that Democrats have been lying about his condition for years — not an auspicious basis for launching a new candidate, who, by the way, won’t have won any votes in a primary or caucus. Getting to a stronger potential candidate requires bypassing Harris, which involves its own complications. Is an identity-politics-obsessed party really going to pass over the first African American female vice president of the United States? Even if it can, an alternative presumably wouldn’t be the unanimous choice of a Democratic convention, creating chaos at an event choreographed to drive the message of a presumptive nominee.

If Democrats can somehow work through all of this, someone such as Gretchen Whitmer would be a much tougher opponent for Trump on paper. She’s a young, relatively popular governor in the key swing state of Michigan. She wouldn’t have to answer directly for any of Biden’s failures and has a history of presenting herself in campaigns as a non-ideological Democrat. “Fix the damn roads” was her slogan when she first ran for governor.

Any somewhat conventional Democrat would have better odds against Trump than Biden. It would be easier for such a candidate to make the race all about Trump, something Biden wanted to do, but is going to be impossible after his catastrophic debate. The likelihood, though, is that Democrats won’t find a way to push aside Biden.

At the end of the day, by going along with the deceptions about his mental and physical state and hoping that the public somehow wouldn’t notice, Democrats chose to hire Joe Biden at age 81. They presumably won’t make that mistake again, but it may well be too late for 2024.

Rich Lowry is on X @RichLowry.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Attendees of a rally in support of abortion rights hold signs reading “abortion is healthcare ...
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
John Schryver Henderson

If you are pro-choice, be careful for whom you vote. Don’t be fooled. A vote for any Republican going to Congress is a vote to ban choice.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Three years ago, the White House and its liberal economists told us inflation is “transitory.” It’s just taking 30 times longer to transition than they estimated.

Christopher Weyant CagleCartoons.com
CARTOONS: The best VP pick for Trump
Christopher Weyant CagleCartoons.com

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
VICTOR JOECKS: Diversity pick complicates push to dump Biden
recommend 2
EDITORIAL: Irony alert: Biden warns Trump will trigger inflation
recommend 3
RICH LOWRY: Nikki Haley is still the strongest VP pick
recommend 4
SAUNDERS: November is coming. And Biden has a new immigration plan.
recommend 5
CLARENCE PAGE: So Jim Crow was a good period for Blacks in America?
recommend 6
LETTER: The debate disaster